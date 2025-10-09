Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Israel after talks in Egypt

US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Israel after talks in Egypt. This is reported by CNN, according to UNN.

President Donald Trump's delegation, consisting of Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, arrived in Israel after participating in talks on Wednesday in Egypt. - the publication writes.

It is noted that earlier they met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Recall

On Thursday, Israel and Hamas agreed on preliminary terms of a deal to end the devastating two-year war. The plan provides for the release of all hostages in the Gaza Strip, the withdrawal of Israeli troops to an agreed point, and the release of some Palestinian prisoners.