Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Israel after talks in Egypt

$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
02:03 PM • 10185 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 19873 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 37252 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 39350 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 24466 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 21064 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 35710 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
October 9, 07:20 AM • 17056 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
October 9, 05:56 AM • 15863 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
October 9, 01:15 AM • 17073 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2.9m/s
94%
745mm
Popular news
UN to cut a quarter of peacekeepers in nine global hotspots due to lack of fundsOctober 9, 07:24 AM • 23693 views
Hungary agrees to ban Russian LNG supplies to the EU: detailsOctober 9, 08:43 AM • 3502 views
Rada approved the President's decision to send units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to other countriesOctober 9, 08:47 AM • 4384 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhoto12:21 PM • 24024 views
Law enforcement officers found the body of a man whose family was found dead in a reservoir in Poltava region03:43 PM • 3518 views
Publications
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhoto12:21 PM • 24115 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your walletOctober 9, 09:40 AM • 37254 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 39351 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 35711 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 68488 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Vitali Klitschko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Germany
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhoto12:21 PM • 24118 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 16473 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 31233 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 48177 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 61981 views
Actual
The Guardian
ChatGPT
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Israel after talks in Egypt

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Israel after talks in Egypt. Earlier, they met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Israel after talks in Egypt

US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Israel after talks in Egypt. This is reported by CNN, according to UNN.

President Donald Trump's delegation, consisting of Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, arrived in Israel after participating in talks on Wednesday in Egypt.

- the publication writes.

It is noted that earlier they met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Recall

On Thursday, Israel and Hamas agreed on preliminary terms of a deal to end the devastating two-year war. The plan provides for the release of all hostages in the Gaza Strip, the withdrawal of Israeli troops to an agreed point, and the release of some Palestinian prisoners.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Steve Witkoff
Israel
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
Donald Trump
Egypt
Gaza Strip