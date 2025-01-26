Trump proposes new solution for Palestinian refugees from Gaza

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100759 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101990 views

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109970 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112652 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134079 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104279 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137150 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103829 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113476 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121656 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 74510 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116596 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 47445 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 48567 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100759 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134079 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137150 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168450 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158116 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 33759 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 48567 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116596 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121656 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140842 views
Trump proposes new solution for Palestinian refugees from Gaza

Trump proposes new solution for Palestinian refugees from Gaza

Donald Trump is calling on Jordan and Egypt to accept Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, where more than 47,000 people have been killed. He discussed this issue with the King of Jordan and plans to hold talks with the President of Egypt.

Trump calls on Jordan and Egypt to accept more Palestinians from Gaza. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

This happened against the backdrop of a catastrophic humanitarian situation in the region, where fighting has led to the deaths of tens of thousands of people and massive displacement. 

Trump emphasized that both countries could offer asylum to residents of Gaza, which is currently in ruins after intense fighting. According to the president, he has already discussed this issue with King Abdullah of Jordan and plans to continue the dialogue with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. 

The situation in Gaza escalated after Hamas' attack on Israel in October 2023, which led to a large-scale military response. According to official figures, the number of victims in Gaza exceeded 47,000. At the same time, Israel rejects accusations of genocide and violation of international law, claiming that its actions are aimed at fighting terrorist groups. 

Human rights activists and humanitarian organizations have long warned of the threat of famine and complete collapse in the region. At the same time, the Trump administration, despite criticism, continues to support Israel, arguing that it needs to be protected from Iranian-backed groups. 

The President also emphasized that the resettlement of Palestinians could provide an opportunity for “peaceful life” in other countries. According to him, the Gaza Strip has now “become a place of complete destruction.” Trump added that about 1.5 million people are homeless, and creating conditions for resettlement could be a solution to this humanitarian crisis. 

The US plans to transfer 900-kilogram bombs to Israel26.01.25, 05:35 • 42365 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

israelIsrael
abdel-fattah-el-sisiAbdel Fattah el-Sisi
jordanJordan
donald-trumpDonald Trump
egyptEgypt
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
iranIran

