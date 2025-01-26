Trump proposes new solution for Palestinian refugees from Gaza

Trump calls on Jordan and Egypt to accept more Palestinians from Gaza. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.



This happened against the backdrop of a catastrophic humanitarian situation in the region, where fighting has led to the deaths of tens of thousands of people and massive displacement.

Trump emphasized that both countries could offer asylum to residents of Gaza, which is currently in ruins after intense fighting. According to the president, he has already discussed this issue with King Abdullah of Jordan and plans to continue the dialogue with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

The situation in Gaza escalated after Hamas' attack on Israel in October 2023, which led to a large-scale military response. According to official figures, the number of victims in Gaza exceeded 47,000. At the same time, Israel rejects accusations of genocide and violation of international law, claiming that its actions are aimed at fighting terrorist groups.

Human rights activists and humanitarian organizations have long warned of the threat of famine and complete collapse in the region. At the same time, the Trump administration, despite criticism, continues to support Israel, arguing that it needs to be protected from Iranian-backed groups.

The President also emphasized that the resettlement of Palestinians could provide an opportunity for “peaceful life” in other countries. According to him, the Gaza Strip has now “become a place of complete destruction.” Trump added that about 1.5 million people are homeless, and creating conditions for resettlement could be a solution to this humanitarian crisis.

