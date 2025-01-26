ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100524 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101828 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109804 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112507 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133855 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104212 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136982 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103821 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113474 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117011 views

The US plans to transfer 900-kilogram bombs to Israel

The US plans to transfer 900-kilogram bombs to Israel

Kyiv

 42365 views

The United States plans to resume supplying Israel with heavy aircraft bombs, which was suspended in 2021. The decision follows a review of the Biden administration's policy on the use of munitions in densely populated areas.

The United States plans to provide Israel with aircraft bombs weighing more than 900 kilograms. This is reported by Axios, according to UNN.

Details

The move restores supplies that were suspended in 2021 by the Joe Biden administration due to the conflict in Gaza. 

At the time, the US government expressed concern about the large-scale destruction caused by such munitions in densely populated areas. Now, according to the sources, the resumption of supplies has become possible after the administration revised its policy. 

The decision reportedly continues an approach begun under Donald Trump, when a request was made to the Pentagon to lift previous restrictions. The supply of heavy bombs is part of long-term defense support for Israel.

Recall

Israel and Hamas signed an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip, and the UN confirmed that it is ready to expand humanitarian aid and support the implementation of the agreement to overcome the “catastrophic” situation.

24.10.23, 00:17 • 126109 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
israelIsrael
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
united-nationsUnited Nations
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

