The US plans to transfer 900-kilogram bombs to Israel

The United States plans to provide Israel with aircraft bombs weighing more than 900 kilograms. This is reported by Axios, according to UNN.

Details

The move restores supplies that were suspended in 2021 by the Joe Biden administration due to the conflict in Gaza.

At the time, the US government expressed concern about the large-scale destruction caused by such munitions in densely populated areas. Now, according to the sources, the resumption of supplies has become possible after the administration revised its policy.

The decision reportedly continues an approach begun under Donald Trump, when a request was made to the Pentagon to lift previous restrictions. The supply of heavy bombs is part of long-term defense support for Israel.

Recall

Israel and Hamas signed an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip, and the UN confirmed that it is ready to expand humanitarian aid and support the implementation of the agreement to overcome the “catastrophic” situation.