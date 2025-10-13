"It took 3,000 years": Trump signed the final ceasefire agreement in Gaza

In Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, US President Donald Trump, signing a peace agreement for Gaza, called it historic and added that "it took 3,000 years," UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

"It took 3,000 years, can you believe it? And it will hold," Trump said during the signing of the document.

The agreement was also signed by Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"This is an incredible day for the world," the American leader said.

He added that the agreement is so massive that it will prevent World War III, which, he said, could have happened in the Middle East.

Recall

US President Donald Trump, while in Israel, announced the end of the war in Gaza. He insists on Hamas adhering to the terms of the agreement.

He also stated that after the Israel-Hamas war, his team should focus on the war in Ukraine. After that, he proposes to conclude a peace agreement with Iran, considering it an easy task.