Pope calls on Israel and Hamas to urgently agree on a ceasefire

Pope Francis has called on Israel and Hamas to immediately accept proposals for a cease-fire and the release of hostages. About it UNN reports with reference to Euronews.

Francis asked for urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, thanking Jordan, which will host a conference on humanitarian aid next week.

The pontiff expressed hope that both sides will accept the proposal for a ceasefire, although he acknowledged that negotiations are not easy.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinkin arrives in Egypt on Monday,June 10. There, he is expected to meet with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to discuss A US proposal for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.