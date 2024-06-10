ukenru
Pope calls on Israel and Hamas to urgently agree on a ceasefire

Pope calls on Israel and Hamas to urgently agree on a ceasefire

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21131 views

Pope Francis called on Israel and Hamas to urgently agree on a cease-fire and release hostages, as well as ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Pope Francis has called on Israel and Hamas to immediately accept proposals for a cease-fire and the release of hostages. About it UNN reports with reference to Euronews. 

Details 

Francis asked for urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, thanking Jordan, which will host a conference on humanitarian aid next week.

The pontiff expressed hope that both sides will accept the proposal for a ceasefire, although he acknowledged that negotiations are not easy.

Addition 

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinkin arrives in Egypt on Monday,June 10. There, he is expected to meet with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to discuss A US proposal for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
Contact us about advertising