Three Qatari diplomats killed in car crash in Egypt ahead of Gaza summit

Three members of Qatar's Amiri Diwan died and two others were injured in a car accident near Sharm el-Sheikh. The incident occurred a day before a meeting where the leaders of Egypt and the United States plan to discuss a final ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, UNN reports with reference to Shafaq.

Details

Three members of Qatar's Amiri Diwan, the highest government body of the Gulf country, died and two others were injured in a car accident near the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh - the Qatari embassy in Cairo announced on Sunday.

In a post on X, the embassy also stated that "the injured officials are receiving treatment at Sharm el-Sheikh International Hospital, and the bodies of the deceased will be repatriated to Doha later the same day."

Security sources told Reuters that the car carrying the diplomats overturned on a bend about 50 kilometers from the city as the delegation was traveling from their hotel to the official venue of the event.

The Qatari diplomats, who were part of the emirate's protocol delegation, were in Sharm el-Sheikh ahead of a high-level international summit scheduled for Monday. The event is to be co-chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and US President Donald Trump and aims to reach a final ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. Representatives of Turkey also joined the negotiation process.

Gaza summit in Egypt to take place without Israel and Hamas - media