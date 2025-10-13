Egyptian President calls for Palestinian state and awards Trump

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi called the peace agreement of American guarantor Donald Trump "the last chance" for peace in the region, confirmed the right of Palestinians to an independent state, and awarded Donald Trump the Order of the Nile. This is reported by UNN with reference to AP.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi stated that Trump's Middle East peace deal is the "last chance" for peace in the region. - the publication writes.

El-Sisi reiterated the feasibility of a two-state solution, stating that "Palestinians have the right to an independent state alongside Israel."

In his speech, el-Sisi also awarded Trump the Order of the Nile, the country's highest civilian honor.

Trump's plan envisions the potential creation of a Palestinian state, but only after a long transitional period in Gaza and reforms under the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority. At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposes granting Palestine independence.

Earlier, UNN wrote that US President Donald Trump and the leaders of Egypt and Turkey were photographed in front of a "PEACE 2025" sign after signing a peace agreement on Gaza. Trump announced the end of the war in Gaza and insists on Hamas adhering to the agreement.