Egyptian President calls for Palestinian state and awards Trump

$41.600.10
48.110.10
ukenru
06:46 PM • 302 views
Zelenskyy confirmed meeting with Trump in Washington: what else is on the visit's agenda
Exclusive
04:59 PM • 7990 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
04:31 PM • 14391 views
20-year-old Ukrainian injured in train collision in Slovakia - MFA
03:26 PM • 14251 views
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
02:34 PM • 16105 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 15314 views
The expert explained when ketamine therapy can be considered and whether it is used in Ukraine.Photo
01:46 PM • 12374 views
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape childrenVideo
October 13, 12:44 PM • 13276 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
October 13, 12:37 PM • 13232 views
Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development
October 13, 12:28 PM • 23624 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
3m/s
77%
750mm
Popular news
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
October 13, 08:59 AM • 36975 views
The Cabinet of Ministers shortened the 2025-2026 heating season: how the dates changedOctober 13, 10:34 AM • 25191 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhoto01:30 PM • 18712 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand update02:09 PM • 12148 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion Week02:34 PM • 11444 views
Publications
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhoto01:30 PM • 18909 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 23624 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 33583 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the bodyOctober 13, 10:13 AM • 31885 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
October 13, 08:59 AM • 37130 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
State Border of Ukraine
Gaza Strip
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhoto03:39 PM • 6768 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choice03:15 PM • 9764 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion Week02:34 PM • 11603 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand update02:09 PM • 12300 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 45774 views
Actual
SWIFT
Financial Times
Forbes
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Egyptian President calls for Palestinian state and awards Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1038 views

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi called the peace agreement of American guarantor Donald Trump the "last chance" for peace in the region, affirming the Palestinians' right to an independent state. El-Sisi also awarded Trump the Order of the Nile, the country's highest civilian honor.

Egyptian President calls for Palestinian state and awards Trump

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi called the peace agreement of American guarantor Donald Trump "the last chance" for peace in the region, confirmed the right of Palestinians to an independent state, and awarded Donald Trump the Order of the Nile. This is reported by UNN with reference to AP.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi stated that Trump's Middle East peace deal is the "last chance" for peace in the region.

- the publication writes.

El-Sisi reiterated the feasibility of a two-state solution, stating that "Palestinians have the right to an independent state alongside Israel."

In his speech, el-Sisi also awarded Trump the Order of the Nile, the country's highest civilian honor.

Trump's plan envisions the potential creation of a Palestinian state, but only after a long transitional period in Gaza and reforms under the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority. At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposes granting Palestine independence.

Earlier, UNN wrote that US President Donald Trump and the leaders of Egypt and Turkey were photographed in front of a "PEACE 2025" sign after signing a peace agreement on Gaza. Trump announced the end of the war in Gaza and insists on Hamas adhering to the agreement.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Israel
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Egypt
The State of Palestine