12:46 PM • 2656 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:28 PM • 6776 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
09:59 AM • 11578 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 30157 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 21700 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 17955 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 20473 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
November 17, 04:30 AM • 16261 views
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
November 16, 06:56 PM • 25720 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 41856 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
New Egyptian Museum restricts access due to excessive excitement: tickets will not be easy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 432 views

Two weeks after the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, the administration is introducing restrictions on visits. Tickets are now only available online for a specific time due to the huge influx of visitors.

New Egyptian Museum restricts access due to excessive excitement: tickets will not be easy

At the new modern museum (Grand Egyptian Museum, GEM) in Giza, tickets can only be booked for a specific time and only online until further notice. Currently, the excitement about the opening of GEM does not subside, the number of people wishing to see artifacts from the tombs of Pharaoh Tutankhamun exceeds the queues to the Louvre in Paris.

UNN reports with reference to DW and Spiegel.

Details

Two weeks after the grand opening of the new Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) in Cairo, the administration of the institution was forced to limit visiting hours. Starting this week, tickets to the Museum can only be booked for specific time slots, and from December, tickets will only be sold online until further notice.

Egypt announced the US authorities' handover of 36 stolen historical artifacts07.11.25, 15:59 • 3103 views

The restrictions are related to the huge influx of visitors during the first two weeks. As is known, time slots often help to better manage the flow of visitors - many museums around the world use this system. Meanwhile, some travelers in Egypt admit online about their "fiasco" in trying to get to the middle of the museum without prior ticket reservation.

Reference

The Grand Egyptian Museum is Egypt's most ambitious cultural project in recent decades. From the outside, it is a monumental facade of glass and light sandstone. Geographically, the institution is located on the outskirts of Cairo, near the famous Giza pyramids. The building, with an area of about 500,000 square meters, was designed by the Irish architectural firm Heneghan Peng. Inside are more than 100,000 artifacts representing seven millennia of Egyptian history.

The peculiarity of the exhibition lies in its departure from traditional presentation methods. "Previously, artifacts from the Old, Middle, and New Kingdoms were exhibited separately," explains archaeologist Magdi Shakir. Now each theme is presented within a holistic narrative.

- writes DW.

Recall

In early November, the grand opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum near the Giza pyramids took place. At the ceremony, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi called it a "forum for humanity and a beacon of knowledge" and called for it to be a symbol of cultural dialogue.

Six ancient statues stolen from the National Museum of Damascus: what is known11.11.25, 21:12 • 10223 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureNews of the World
Deutsche Welle
Giza
Louvre
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
Der Spiegel
Cairo
Egypt