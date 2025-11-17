New Egyptian Museum restricts access due to excessive excitement: tickets will not be easy

At the new modern museum (Grand Egyptian Museum, GEM) in Giza, tickets can only be booked for a specific time and only online until further notice. Currently, the excitement about the opening of GEM does not subside, the number of people wishing to see artifacts from the tombs of Pharaoh Tutankhamun exceeds the queues to the Louvre in Paris.

Two weeks after the grand opening of the new Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) in Cairo, the administration of the institution was forced to limit visiting hours. Starting this week, tickets to the Museum can only be booked for specific time slots, and from December, tickets will only be sold online until further notice.

The restrictions are related to the huge influx of visitors during the first two weeks. As is known, time slots often help to better manage the flow of visitors - many museums around the world use this system. Meanwhile, some travelers in Egypt admit online about their "fiasco" in trying to get to the middle of the museum without prior ticket reservation.

The Grand Egyptian Museum is Egypt's most ambitious cultural project in recent decades. From the outside, it is a monumental facade of glass and light sandstone. Geographically, the institution is located on the outskirts of Cairo, near the famous Giza pyramids. The building, with an area of about 500,000 square meters, was designed by the Irish architectural firm Heneghan Peng. Inside are more than 100,000 artifacts representing seven millennia of Egyptian history.

The peculiarity of the exhibition lies in its departure from traditional presentation methods. "Previously, artifacts from the Old, Middle, and New Kingdoms were exhibited separately," explains archaeologist Magdi Shakir. Now each theme is presented within a holistic narrative. - writes DW.

In early November, the grand opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum near the Giza pyramids took place. At the ceremony, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi called it a "forum for humanity and a beacon of knowledge" and called for it to be a symbol of cultural dialogue.

