Six ancient statues stolen from the National Museum of Damascus: what is known

04:14 PM • 13354 views
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
03:57 PM • 24475 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 36108 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 25944 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 40637 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 33181 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 21804 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 23998 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 25647 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 28166 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
Three regions switched to emergency power outages - UkrenergoNovember 11, 11:00 AM • 14500 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhotoNovember 11, 01:27 PM • 34069 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhoto02:28 PM • 20244 views
Chernyshov notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment04:44 PM • 11114 views
Notorious ex-MP and leader of the "5.10" party Hennadiy Balashov has died06:13 PM • 8904 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
02:28 PM • 36082 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhotoNovember 11, 01:27 PM • 34307 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rectorNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 40616 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
November 11, 12:30 PM • 33163 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 89403 views
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Rustem Umerov
Herman Halushchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
Turkey
China
Venezuela
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhoto02:28 PM • 20422 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychicsNovember 11, 09:14 AM • 32177 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 58044 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 133575 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 136638 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
ChatGPT

Six ancient statues stolen from the National Museum of Damascus: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 498 views

Six ancient statues have been stolen from the National Museum of Damascus. The thief broke a display case and remained inside the building until evening.

Six ancient statues stolen from the National Museum of Damascus: what is known

Six ancient statues have been stolen from the National Museum of Damascus, one of the oldest cultural institutions in the Middle East and home to a collection showcasing Syria's archaeological and artistic heritage, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

A source at the museum told Reuters that the thief smashed a glass display case on Monday and apparently remained inside the building until evening.

According to Damascus internal security chief Osama Mohammed Khair Atkeh, authorities have launched an investigation.

Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime20.10.25, 11:22 • 116291 view

Khair Atkeh, quoted by the state news agency SANA, said that specialized teams are conducting surveillance and search operations to arrest the perpetrators and recover the stolen artifacts.

He added that guards and officials are being questioned to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

Founded in 1919, the National Museum closed in 2012 due to fighting in the capital at the beginning of the country's civil war. It partially reopened in 2018 and resumed full operation in January 2025, a month after rebels overthrew former President Bashar al-Assad.

Antonina Tumanova

CultureCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Skirmishes
Reuters
Damascus
Bashar al-Assad