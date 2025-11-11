Six ancient statues stolen from the National Museum of Damascus: what is known

Six ancient statues have been stolen from the National Museum of Damascus, one of the oldest cultural institutions in the Middle East and home to a collection showcasing Syria's archaeological and artistic heritage, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

A source at the museum told Reuters that the thief smashed a glass display case on Monday and apparently remained inside the building until evening.

According to Damascus internal security chief Osama Mohammed Khair Atkeh, authorities have launched an investigation.

Khair Atkeh, quoted by the state news agency SANA, said that specialized teams are conducting surveillance and search operations to arrest the perpetrators and recover the stolen artifacts.

He added that guards and officials are being questioned to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

Founded in 1919, the National Museum closed in 2012 due to fighting in the capital at the beginning of the country's civil war. It partially reopened in 2018 and resumed full operation in January 2025, a month after rebels overthrew former President Bashar al-Assad.