Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime

During a daring raid on Sunday, thieves stole eight pieces of jewelry from the Louvre Museum in Paris, which officials say are of "incalculable" value. The main target of the attackers was the Apollo Gallery, which houses France's historic collection of crown jewels, UNN writes with reference to The New York Times.

What was stolen from the Louvre

The thieves also tried to steal the crown of Empress Eugenie, wife of Napoleon III, which depicts eight golden eagles. It also contains 1354 diamonds, 1136 rose-cut diamonds, and 56 emeralds. However, thanks to the efforts of the security, this theft was avoided.

Empress Eugenie's crown was displayed along with several other of her items, such as this tiara, which contains 212 pearls, 1998 diamonds, and 992 rose-cut diamonds. Other items in the Louvre that belonged to the Empress are diamond brooches. There is also a crown, necklace, and earrings adorned with large blue stones among the diamonds.

The Louvre reports that it is unknown who commissioned or created the series of sapphire pieces housed in the gallery. These pieces date back to the early 19th century and were worn, among others, by Queen Hortense, wife of Louis Bonaparte, and Queen Marie-Amelie, wife of Louis Philippe I.

The set includes this tiara with 24 Ceylonese sapphires and 1083 diamonds, as well as a necklace with eight sapphires surrounded by diamonds in exquisite gold settings, and a pair of sapphire earrings.

During the robbery, only one of the earrings was stolen, the French Ministry of Culture said in a press release. The set also originally included three brooches, a comb, and two bracelets, and is a "valuable testament to Parisian jewelry," according to the Louvre website.

This emerald and diamond necklace only entered the Louvre collection in 2004. It was originally given by Napoleon to his second wife, Marie Louise, to commemorate their wedding in 1810. The necklace contains 32 emeralds, in pearl and rhomboid shapes, and 1138 diamonds.

The Louvre claims that Napoleon commissioned two sets of luxurious jewelry to celebrate the marriage, including another set with opals and diamonds. The Louvre set also includes a pair of emerald and diamond earrings, which the thieves also stole.

Macron: this is an attack on heritage

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke for the first time about the high-profile "robbery of the year" at the Louvre. He assured that the stolen valuables would definitely be found, and those responsible for the crime would be punished.

The theft committed at the Louvre is an attack on the heritage we cherish, because it is our history. We will find the stolen items, and those responsible will be held accountable. - the post says.

According to the president, an investigation is currently underway under the leadership of the Paris prosecutor's office. Everything necessary is being done to return the stolen goods and punish the perpetrators.

The "New Renaissance of the Louvre" project, which we launched in January, provides for enhanced security. It will ensure the preservation and protection of what constitutes our memory and our culture. - added Macron.

How the Louvre was robbed

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said that the "great robbery" of the Louvre was carried out in one and a half minutes. Nuñez says that the "great robbery" that took place on October 19 in the center of the French capital lasted 7 minutes. He also confirmed that "individuals penetrated from the outside using a lift." According to him, they stole "jewelry of inestimable value."

According to the former head of the Paris police, it was "obviously a well-designed team." He noted, however, that the glass in the windows was cut with special equipment.

French TV channel BMFTV published the first video footage of the robbery of the Paris Louvre Museum. The recording shows a man in a yellow vest using an angle grinder to break a display case while visitors are in the hall.

According to preliminary information, four people participated in the robbery: two were in yellow vests and, presumably, disguised as museum employees, and two others drove scooters on which the attackers fled the scene.

