Former famous San Francisco chef robbed three banks in one day

Former well-known San Francisco chef Valentino Luchin, who once was a chef at a popular restaurant, found himself behind bars after a series of audacious robberies of three banks in one day. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

Luchin was a chef at the legendary Rose Pistola restaurant in San Francisco, and then at the once popular Ottavio. The establishment closed due to bankruptcy many years ago, and that's when the chef began to experience serious financial problems, the publication writes. In an attempt to solve them last Wednesday, Luchin, as stated, "robbed three banks in San Francisco in one day - he, like in a movie, demanded money from employees with handwritten notes."

This is not the first incident in his biography. In 2018, Luchin robbed a Citibank branch in Orinda of $18,000, threatening with an air pistol. In his defense, the chef said he was in a financial crisis.

Addition

Luchin became a prominent figure in the Californian gastronomic scene back in the 2000s. Critics praised his Italian cuisine. But after the first bank robbery, his name disappeared from restaurant reviews. How much money he managed to obtain during the recent robberies is not yet clear. The prosecutor's office is preparing charges, Luchin is in pre-trial detention.

