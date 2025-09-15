Former famous San Francisco chef robbed three banks in one day

$41.280.03
48.390.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 2728 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
12:27 PM • 10512 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 16009 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 41705 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 31270 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 30300 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 34857 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 56797 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 72640 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 105589 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3m/s
36%
753mm
Popular news
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 17363 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 14940 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 24280 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM • 19505 views
Funicular Murder: Those Present in Court Could Not Hold Back Tears During Prosecutor General's SpeechPhoto11:55 AM • 5504 views
Publications
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM • 19784 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 24590 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 41691 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 26915 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 105886 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 15204 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 17616 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 28660 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 35015 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 84389 views
Actual
TikTok
Truth Social
Financial Times
The Guardian
The New York Times

Former famous San Francisco chef robbed three banks in one day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Former chef Valentino Luchin, who once worked in famous San Francisco restaurants, found himself behind bars after a series of three bank robberies in one day. This is not the first such incident in his biography, as he already robbed a bank in 2018.

Former famous San Francisco chef robbed three banks in one day

Former well-known San Francisco chef Valentino Luchin, who once was a chef at a popular restaurant, found himself behind bars after a series of audacious robberies of three banks in one day. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

Luchin was a chef at the legendary Rose Pistola restaurant in San Francisco, and then at the once popular Ottavio. The establishment closed due to bankruptcy many years ago, and that's when the chef began to experience serious financial problems, the publication writes. In an attempt to solve them last Wednesday, Luchin, as stated, "robbed three banks in San Francisco in one day - he, like in a movie, demanded money from employees with handwritten notes."

This is not the first incident in his biography. In 2018, Luchin robbed a Citibank branch in Orinda of $18,000, threatening with an air pistol. In his defense, the chef said he was in a financial crisis.

Addition

Luchin became a prominent figure in the Californian gastronomic scene back in the 2000s. Critics praised his Italian cuisine. But after the first bank robbery, his name disappeared from restaurant reviews. How much money he managed to obtain during the recent robberies is not yet clear. The prosecutor's office is preparing charges, Luchin is in pre-trial detention.

Mother's favorite dish: Ukrainian chef cooked and delivered borscht to Prince Harry12.09.25, 23:03 • 6184 views

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Bild
San Francisco