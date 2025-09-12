$41.310.10
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
05:47 PM • 5418 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
05:37 PM • 8166 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
02:30 PM • 16834 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 23765 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 29076 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 26851 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of Primorsk
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 22741 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 32011 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 20101 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Mother's favorite dish: Ukrainian chef cooked and delivered borscht to Prince Harry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Chef Yevhen Klopotenko said that he cooked Ukrainian dishes for Prince Harry during his visit to Ukraine. He also handed over a jar of his signature borscht dressing, as Princess Diana loved borscht.

Mother's favorite dish: Ukrainian chef cooked and delivered borscht to Prince Harry

Chef Yevhen Klopotenko said that during Prince Harry's visit to Ukraine, he cooked Ukrainian dishes for him and gave him a jar of his signature borscht dressing, as Princess Diana loved this dish, UNN reports.

Klopotenko shared that when Prince Harry visited Ukraine, it immediately occurred to him that the prince should try a dish that his mother particularly cherished.

The chef says that he knows the story of an Englishwoman who wrote to the palace to find out Princess Diana's favorite dish and received a simple answer - borscht. Slightly altered, but the essence of the dish remained unchanged.

We prepared real Ukrainian food for him: borscht, kachana kasha, vereshchaka, and syrnyky. All of this went back with him on the train. And so that he wouldn't forget this taste - a jar of borscht dressing... and my phone number, so that when he cooks it, he would write to me.

- added Klopotenko.

The chef added that Ukrainian food is about roots, and even royal families.

Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian12.09.25, 08:51 • 40932 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCulture
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Ukraine