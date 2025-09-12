Mother's favorite dish: Ukrainian chef cooked and delivered borscht to Prince Harry

Chef Yevhen Klopotenko said that during Prince Harry's visit to Ukraine, he cooked Ukrainian dishes for him and gave him a jar of his signature borscht dressing, as Princess Diana loved this dish, UNN reports.

Klopotenko shared that when Prince Harry visited Ukraine, it immediately occurred to him that the prince should try a dish that his mother particularly cherished.

The chef says that he knows the story of an Englishwoman who wrote to the palace to find out Princess Diana's favorite dish and received a simple answer - borscht. Slightly altered, but the essence of the dish remained unchanged.

We prepared real Ukrainian food for him: borscht, kachana kasha, vereshchaka, and syrnyky. All of this went back with him on the train. And so that he wouldn't forget this taste - a jar of borscht dressing... and my phone number, so that when he cooks it, he would write to me. - added Klopotenko.

The chef added that Ukrainian food is about roots, and even royal families.

