Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian

Prince Harry made a surprise visit to Kyiv at the invitation of the Ukrainian government. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The younger son of Charles III and his first wife, the late Princess Diana, grandson of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, arrived in the capital of Ukraine. He stated that he wants to do "everything possible" to help in the recovery of thousands of servicemen who received serious injuries during the war with Russia.

We cannot stop the war, but we can do everything possible to help the recovery process - he told The Guardian journalists.

Prince Harry added that he was invited to Kyiv by Olga Rudneva, founder and CEO of the Superhumans Center in Lviv, where wounded amputees are treated. He visited the center in April, but accidentally met her a few months ago in the US, the publication notes.

During the trip, the prince is to visit the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War. He is expected to spend time with 200 veterans who were also invited. He is also to meet with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko.

Recall

