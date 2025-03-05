Arab countries approved the Egyptian alternative to Trump's "Middle East Riviera" for Gaza
Kyiv • UNN
Leaders of Arab states endorsed the Egyptian plan for the reconstruction of Gaza, costing $53 billion, which excludes the eviction of Palestinians. The plan includes the establishment of an administrative committee of technocrats to manage the enclave.
Arab leaders on Tuesday approved an Egyptian plan for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, which will cost $53 billion and will prevent the eviction of Palestinians from the enclave, unlike the vision of the "Middle Eastern Riviera" proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, reports Reuters, writes UNN.
Details
The White House stated that the plan approved by Arab states does not take into account the realities of Gaza, and that Trump stands by his proposal.
Trump's plan to evict Palestinians from the enclave was condemned worldwide last month and highlighted long-standing fears of Palestinians being permanently displaced from their homes.
Trump's plan for a “Riviera of the Middle East” in Gaza draws international condemnation05.02.25, 14:48 • 31566 views
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi stated that the Egyptian proposal, which was welcomed in subsequent statements by Hamas and criticized by Israel and the U.S., was approved at the conclusion of the summit in Cairo.
Sisi said at the summit that he is confident that Trump can achieve peace.
The key questions that need to be answered about the future of Gaza are who will govern the enclave and which countries will provide the billions of dollars needed for reconstruction.
Sisi said that Egypt has been working with Palestinians to create an administrative committee of independent, professional Palestinian technocrats who will be tasked with governing Gaza after the war between Israel and Gaza ends.
The committee will be responsible for overseeing humanitarian aid and managing the affairs of the sector during a transitional period in preparation for the return of the Palestinian Authority, he said.
Hamas agreed that it would not nominate candidates for the committee proposed by Cairo, but it will have to give its consent to the tasks, members, and agenda of the committee, which will operate under the supervision of the Palestinian Authority.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatti stated late Tuesday that the names of the individuals participating in the committee have been determined.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who heads the Palestinian Authority, said he welcomes the Egyptian idea and urged Trump to support a plan that does not involve the relocation of Palestinian residents.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry, in its statement, called the plan "based on outdated perspectives" and rejected reliance on the Palestinian Authority, while lamenting that Hamas remains in power due to the plan. Washington also expressed its disapproval.
"The current proposal does not take into account the fact that Gaza is currently uninhabitable, and residents cannot live humanely in an area covered with debris and unexploded ordnance," said White House spokesman Brian Hughes when asked if Trump would support the Arab leaders' plan.
HAMAS supported Egypt's plan for the future governance of Gaza04.03.25, 23:09 • 15626 views