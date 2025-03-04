HAMAS supported Egypt's plan for the future governance of Gaza
Kyiv • UNN
HAMAS accepted the Egyptian initiative to create a neutral governing body in the Gaza Strip. The group is willing to cede some influence and supports holding elections.
HAMAS agreed to the Egyptian initiative regarding the future of Gaza. This was reported by AFP, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
HAMAS announced its agreement with Egypt's proposal for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, which was presented at the Arab League summit in Cairo. The plan involves the establishment of a politically neutral governing body that would replace the current authority of the group in the region.
The acceptance of this initiative could mean significant changes in the governance structure of Gaza, as the implementation of the plan would require HAMAS to relinquish part of its influence. At the same time, the organization emphasized that it supports the idea of forming Palestinian national institutions and holding elections.
For his part, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas also expressed support for the Egyptian plan and stated his readiness to organize elections as soon as the appropriate conditions arise.
HAMAS's decision could significantly impact the political situation in the region and the future resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
Recall
Israel halted the import of all goods and supplies to the Gaza Strip on March 2 and warned of "additional consequences" if HAMAS does not accept the new proposal for extending the ceasefire.
