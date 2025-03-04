Israel is preparing a "hellish plan" for Gaza: what awaits 2.2 million people
Kyiv • UNN
The Israeli government plans to strengthen the blockade of the Gaza Strip, including the cessation of electricity and water supplies. HAMAS is also preparing to resume hostilities, increasing the security of hostages.
The Israeli government plans to strengthen the blockade of the Gaza Strip as part of what it calls a "hellish plan" to pressure Hamas with the aim of further releasing hostages without withdrawing troops from Palestinian territory. This was reported by UNN citing The Guardian.
Details
It is noted that the six-week ceasefire regime remains in limbo. At the same time, there are no signs of movement towards the second stage of the truce, which was supposed to begin last weekend.
Both sides are taking measures in case of unforeseen circumstances to return to a state of war
Thus, the government of Benjamin Netanyahu has prepared to go beyond the suspension of food and fuel supplies to implement a program of continuous strengthening of the isolation of the coastal strip and its population, which numbers about 2.2 million people.
"The plan involves halting electricity supplies and remaining water supplies, as well as relocating Palestinians from the northern part of Gaza back to the south to pave the way for a potential resumption of full-scale war," the publication writes.
Meanwhile, according to Arab media, Hamas is also preparing to resume fighting. According to their data, the group has returned to combat actions, and those holding Israeli hostages are reinstating enhanced security measures.
Reminder
Israel halted the import of all goods to the Gaza Strip on Sunday, March 2, and warned of "additional consequences" if Hamas does not accept the new proposal for extending the ceasefire.
Hamas demands that Israel move to the second stage of the truce in Gaza02.03.25, 07:48 • 34734 views