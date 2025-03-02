Hamas demands that Israel move to the second stage of the truce in Gaza
Hamas accused Israel of delaying the transition to the next stage of the ceasefire. Israel agreed to the US proposal to extend the ceasefire until mid-April.
Hamas insists on the implementation of the second phase of the truce in Gaza. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.
The group made this statement a few hours after the Israeli authorities announced that they had agreed to a temporary extension of the ceasefire.
On Sunday, the Israeli side confirmed that it has accepted the US proposal to extend the ceasefire until mid-April, which coincides with Ramadan and the celebration of Passover.
The ceasefire, which came into effect in January, was supposed to end on Saturday. However, Hamas accused Israel of delaying the transition to the next stage of the agreement.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio approves accelerated military aid to Israel worth $4 billion. The decision includes bypassing bureaucratic procedures and lifting restrictions on arms exports.
