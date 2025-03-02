Israel is ready to extend the truce in Gaza: what the US has proposed
Israel has agreed to extend the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip beyond mid-April during Ramadan and Passover. Hamas is to release half of the hostages, but has not yet given an official response to the proposal.
Israel has agreed to extend the temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip beyond mid-April. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.
This became known on Sunday from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Under the terms of the agreement proposed by the United States, peace will be maintained during the Ramadan and Passover celebrations, important religious periods for Muslims and Jews.
As part of this agreement, Hamas has reportedly agreed to release half of its hostages, both living and dead. The remaining hostages will be released only after a more sustainable agreement on a lasting ceasefire is reached.
It is worth noting that the previous stage of the truce between Israel and Hamas, which started earlier, ended on Saturday. However, Hamas has not yet given an official response to the continuation of peace efforts.
