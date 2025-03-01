Ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas reach deadlock
Kyiv • UNN
The latest round of talks in Cairo did not yield any results on extending the ceasefire agreement. The first phase of the agreement expires on December 2, but hostilities will not resume until agreements on the second phase are reached.
Negotiations on the extension of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas have not made significant progress. This is reported by AP, UNN reports.
Details
The last round of negotiations, which was supposed to take place in Cairo, did not bring any serious progress.
The first phase, which halted 15 months of intense fighting, will end on December 2, but the terms of the agreement stipulate that hostilities will not resume until a second phase, which could be key to ending the war, is agreed upon. This phase involves not only the withdrawal of Israeli troops but also the return home of hostages, although according to Israel, 32 of the 59 people still in Gaza have already died.
At the first stage of the negotiations, the release of 33 hostages, including both living people and bodies, was achieved in exchange for more than 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. This significantly eased the humanitarian situation: thousands of people returned home, aid entered Gaza, and Israeli troops withdrew to safe zones.
Negotiations on the second stage, which is supposed to end the conflict, involve high-ranking officials from Israel, Qatar, Egypt, and the United States. Hamas participates in the process only through intermediaries, which makes the negotiations more complex and tense.
