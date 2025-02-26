Hamas to hand over bodies of 4 Israeli hostages in exchange for release of hundreds of prisoners

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 43819 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 87045 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114578 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106789 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149730 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120216 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135943 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 133999 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127709 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124686 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 24750 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 33809 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119474 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 47108 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 37721 views
Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114580 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119474 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149732 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193077 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193427 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123671 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125815 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155529 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135972 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143413 views
Actual
Hamas to hand over bodies of 4 Israeli hostages in exchange for release of hundreds of prisoners

Hamas to hand over bodies of 4 Israeli hostages in exchange for release of hundreds of prisoners

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23712 views

Israel and Hamas have agreed to hand over the bodies of four hostages in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The exchange is scheduled for Wednesday evening, completing the first phase of the truce.

The transfer of the bodies of the four hostages is to take place on Wednesday evening in exchange for Israel's release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. An unspecified number of women and teenagers detained after the militants' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, are expected to be released. This is reported by the Associated Press, UNN writes.

Details

The Israeli Prison Service has announced that it is preparing to release Palestinian prisoners. The release will take place at 23:00.

The plans to hand over the bodies of the hostages on Wednesday, February 26, were confirmed by the Israeli government and the military wing of Hamas.

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the transfer of the bodies would take place without ceremony, unlike previous ones, which were accompanied by theatrical events in front of a crowd. Israel, along with representatives of the Red Cross and the UN, called the ceremonies humiliating for the hostages.

The transfer will complete the fulfillment of obligations by both sides under the first stage of the ceasefire.

Since February 22, Israel has been delaying the release of more than 600 Palestinian prisoners in protest of the mistreatment of hostages. The group called this delay a serious violation of the ceasefire and said that negotiations on the second phase are impossible until the Palestinians are released.

Recall

Israel has decided to postpone the release of more than 600 Palestinian prisoners scheduled for February 22. The reason for this was the outrage over a propaganda video released by Hamas during the last prisoner exchange: in the footage, Israeli hostages watch others being released and ask for their release. This caused serious concern in Israel, as the video appeared to be a piece of propaganda that degraded the dignity of the prisoners.

Israel postpones release of more than 600 Palestinians due to scandalous Hamas video23.02.25, 12:49 • 22896 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
israelIsrael
united-nationsUnited Nations
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu

Contact us about advertising

Hamas to hand over bodies of 4 Israeli hostages in exchange for release of hundreds of prisoners | УНН