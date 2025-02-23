ukenru
Israel postpones release of more than 600 Palestinians due to scandalous Hamas video

Israel postpones release of more than 600 Palestinians due to scandalous Hamas video

Kyiv  •  UNN

Israel has suspended the release of more than 600 Palestinian prisoners over a Hamas propaganda video of Israeli hostages. The process will resume after receiving guarantees that “humiliating ceremonies” will cease.

Israel has decided to postpone the release of more than 600 Palestinian prisoners scheduled for February 22. This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Details

The reason for this was the outrage over a propaganda video that Hamas released during the last prisoner exchange. The footage shows Israeli hostages watching others being released and asking for their release. This caused serious concern in Israel, as the video appeared to be an element of propaganda that degraded the dignity of the prisoners.

In response to the situation, the Israeli government said that the delayed release process would resume only after receiving guarantees from Hamas that future prisoner exchanges would not be accompanied by such “humiliating ceremonies.

Recall

Earlier, Israel discovered a discrepancy in one of the bodies handed over to Hamas during a truce exchange. The bodies included two children and a woman, but one of the bodies did not belong to the boys' mother, as Hamas claimed.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
israelIsrael

