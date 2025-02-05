Trump's plan for a “Riviera of the Middle East” in Gaza draws international condemnation

Donald Trump has proposed to transfer Gaza to US control and turn it into a resort after the Palestinians are resettled. This has dramatically changed Washington's traditional policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and has led to harsh criticism. Reuters writes about it, UNN reports.

Details

Saudi Arabia, Turkey and France have categorically rejected the idea, saying it could destabilize the region. Russia, China, the United Kingdom, Spain and Ireland have all emphasized their support for the two-state solution, which remains a key issue in international politics.

Trump presented the plan as an opportunity to create a "peaceful resort" after 15 months of Israeli bombardment, which, according to Palestinian sources, has claimed more than 47,000 lives. His son-in-law and former adviser, Jared Kushner, has previously called Gaza "valuable seaside property.

China condemned the possible forced relocation of Palestinians, and France called it a violation of international law.

Meanwhile, Hamas reacted sharply. The group's spokesman, Sami Abu Zuhri, said that Trump's plan was "ridiculous" and could "provoke an explosion in the region.

As the newspaper notes, it remains unclear whether Trump really intends to implement his controversial plan or is using it as a radical trade tactic. He did not give any details when presenting the initiative at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.



Forced resettlement

Trump's proposal for the permanent expulsion of more than two million Palestinians from Gaza has drawn international condemnation.

Russia and a number of countries emphasized that a settlement is possible only through a two-state solution.

Amnesty International stated that such a transfer is tantamount to the destruction of the Palestinian people.

The UN has estimated that rebuilding Gaza after the war will take more than 20 years and cost up to $1.2 billion.

US control over Gaza contradicts longstanding international policy that envisions it as part of a future Palestinian state.

Democratic Senator

Chris Murphy called Trump's idea "crazy" and warned of the possible deaths of thousands of American troops. Saudi Arabia categorically rejected the forced resettlement of Palestinians and said it would not establish relations with Israel without the creation of a Palestinian state, contradicting Trump's claims.

Palestinians fear a repeat of the 1948 Nakba, when hundreds of thousands were forced to leave their homes.

We're not going anywhere... If Trump wants to resolve the conflict, let him relocate the Israelis-they are strangers here, not us, - said Samir Abu Basil, a resident of Gaza.

Recall

Trump spoke about his country's readiness to take control of the Gaza Strip and develop the enclave. He also did not rule out the possibility of sending American troops to the region.

