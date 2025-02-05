Trump's plan for a “Riviera of the Middle East” in Gaza draws international condemnation

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 14371 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 62318 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102087 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105495 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123054 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102185 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129223 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103529 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113297 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116905 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106174 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102619 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 88592 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111688 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106108 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 14542 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123068 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129230 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162275 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152413 views
UNN Lite
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 3435 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106108 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111688 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138382 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140158 views
Trump's plan for a “Riviera of the Middle East” in Gaza draws international condemnation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31362 views

Donald Trump has proposed to transfer Gaza to US control and turn it into a resort area after resettling the locals. The plan drew harsh criticism from the international community and Hamas.

Donald Trump has proposed to transfer Gaza to US control and turn it into a resort after the Palestinians are resettled. This has dramatically changed Washington's traditional policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and has led to harsh criticism. Reuters writes about it, UNN reports.

Details

Saudi Arabia, Turkey and France have categorically rejected the idea, saying it could destabilize the region. Russia, China, the United Kingdom, Spain and Ireland have all emphasized their support for the two-state solution, which remains a key issue in international politics.

Trump presented the plan as an opportunity to create a "peaceful resort" after 15 months of Israeli bombardment, which, according to Palestinian sources, has claimed more than 47,000 lives. His son-in-law and former adviser, Jared Kushner, has previously called Gaza "valuable seaside property.

China condemned the possible forced relocation of Palestinians, and France called it a violation of international law.

Hamas is ready to relinquish power in Gaza: what is happening behind the scenes?27.01.25, 15:12 • 25422 views

Meanwhile, Hamas reacted sharply. The group's spokesman, Sami Abu Zuhri, said that Trump's plan was "ridiculous" and could "provoke an explosion in the region.

As the newspaper notes, it remains unclear whether Trump really intends to implement his controversial plan or is using it as a radical trade tactic. He did not give any details when presenting the initiative at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.

Forced resettlement

Trump's proposal for the permanent expulsion of more than two million Palestinians from Gaza has drawn international condemnation.

Russia and a number of countries emphasized that a settlement is possible only through a two-state solution.

Amnesty International stated that such a transfer is tantamount to the destruction of the Palestinian people.

The UN has estimated that rebuilding Gaza after the war will take more than 20 years and cost up to $1.2 billion.

US control over Gaza contradicts longstanding international policy that envisions it as part of a future Palestinian state.

Democratic Senator

Chris Murphy called Trump's idea "crazy" and warned of the possible deaths of thousands of American troops. Saudi Arabia categorically rejected the forced resettlement of Palestinians and said it would not establish relations with Israel without the creation of a Palestinian state, contradicting Trump's claims.

Palestinians fear a repeat of the 1948 Nakba, when hundreds of thousands were forced to leave their homes.

We're not going anywhere... If Trump wants to resolve the conflict, let him relocate the Israelis-they are strangers here, not us,

- said Samir Abu Basil, a resident of Gaza.

Recall

Trump spoke about his country's readiness to take control of the Gaza Strip and develop the enclave. He also did not rule out the possibility of sending American troops to the region.

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World
united-nationsUnited Nations
donald-trumpDonald Trump
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
chinaChina
turkeyTurkey
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

