Hamas is ready to relinquish power in Gaza: what is happening behind the scenes?

According to a senior official, radical Islamic Hamas is ready to accept "another government" in the Gaza Strip. Moussa Abu Marzouk told Saudi Arabia's Al Arabiya news agency that the terrorist group does not necessarily seek to rule the Gaza Strip after the war it launched with Israel on October 7, 2023.

Hamas is aware that in the future the governing body of the Strip will need both regional and international support, including the support of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Israel strongly opposes Hamas's continued domination of the coastal strip after the war. The country's government has declared the elimination of the Islamist organization as the goal of its operations. At the same time, the Israeli government has not yet presented its own plan for the future of the Gaza Strip.

As ORF reminds us, when the hostages kidnapped from Israel were recently released as part of a weekend ceasefire agreement, the Islamists demonstrated their strength with hundreds of armed and masked fighters stationed in a square in the center of Gaza City.

After the agreement with Israel, Islamists started talking about "victorious resistance.

