Hamas is ready to relinquish power in Gaza: what is happening behind the scenes?

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 58964 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 84744 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105530 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108635 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127981 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103150 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132806 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103688 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113386 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116960 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101293 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 40380 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116202 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 46336 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110716 views
02:39 PM • 58984 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127985 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132808 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165030 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154916 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 14977 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 19839 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110716 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116202 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139435 views
Hamas is ready to relinquish power in Gaza: what is happening behind the scenes?

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25423 views

A senior Hamas official, Moussa Abu Marzouk, has declared his readiness to accept a “different government” in the Gaza Strip after the war. The terrorist group recognizes the need for international support and participation of the Palestinian Authority.

Radical Islamic Hamas is ready to accept "another government" in the Gaza Strip. Moussa Abu Marzouk, a senior official in Hamas' political bureau, told Saudi Arabia's news agency that the terrorist group does not necessarily seek to rule Gaza.

Transmits to UNN with reference to Al Arabiya and DPA and ORF.

According to a senior official, radical Islamic Hamas is ready to accept "another government" in the Gaza Strip. Moussa Abu Marzouk told Saudi Arabia's Al Arabiya news agency that the terrorist group does not necessarily seek to rule the Gaza Strip after the war it launched with Israel on October 7, 2023.

Hamas is aware that in the future the governing body of the Strip will need both regional and international support, including the support of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

AddendumAddendum

Israel strongly opposes Hamas's continued domination of the coastal strip after the war. The country's government has declared the elimination of the Islamist organization as the goal of its operations. At the same time, the Israeli government has not yet presented its own plan for the future of the Gaza Strip.

As ORF reminds us, when the hostages kidnapped from Israel were recently released as part of a weekend ceasefire agreement, the Islamists demonstrated their strength with hundreds of armed and masked fighters stationed in a square in the center of Gaza City.

After the agreement with Israel, Islamists started talking about "victorious resistance.

Israeli government approves deal with Hamas: what's behind the new ceasefire agreement18.01.25, 01:46 • 27177 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
israelIsrael
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

Contact us about advertising