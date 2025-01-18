Israeli government approves deal with Hamas: what's behind the new ceasefire agreement

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102590 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102964 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110959 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113528 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135587 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104575 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138219 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103857 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113504 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117032 views

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122981 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 81288 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118129 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 55194 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 59042 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102594 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135591 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138223 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169308 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158908 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 38340 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 59087 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118136 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122985 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141245 views
Israeli government approves deal with Hamas: what's behind the new ceasefire agreement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27179 views

The Israeli Cabinet of Ministers approved an agreement with Hamas on a six-week ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The agreement provides for the exchange of 33 Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, scheduled to begin on Sunday.

The Israeli Cabinet of Ministers has approved an agreement with the Palestinian group Hamas on a ceasefire and hostage exchange in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by AFP, UNN reports.

Details

The government made this decision after a meeting that lasted more than six hours.

Under the terms of the agreement, the six-week ceasefire will begin on Sunday with the first hostage exchange, which could be a step toward ending the 15-month war in the region.

Recall

Earlier, Israel's military-political cabinet ratified a 42-day ceasefire agreement with Hamas. Under the terms of the agreement, 33 Israeli hostages will be exchanged for Palestinian prisoners.

Israeli security cabinet approved a ceasefire agreement in Gaza17.01.25, 15:49 • 24851 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
israelIsrael
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

