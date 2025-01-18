Israeli government approves deal with Hamas: what's behind the new ceasefire agreement

The Israeli Cabinet of Ministers has approved an agreement with the Palestinian group Hamas on a ceasefire and hostage exchange in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by AFP, UNN reports.

Details

The government made this decision after a meeting that lasted more than six hours.

Under the terms of the agreement, the six-week ceasefire will begin on Sunday with the first hostage exchange, which could be a step toward ending the 15-month war in the region.

Recall

Earlier, Israel's military-political cabinet ratified a 42-day ceasefire agreement with Hamas. Under the terms of the agreement, 33 Israeli hostages will be exchanged for Palestinian prisoners.

