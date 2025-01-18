Israeli government approves deal with Hamas: what's behind the new ceasefire agreement
Kyiv • UNN
The Israeli Cabinet of Ministers approved an agreement with Hamas on a six-week ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The agreement provides for the exchange of 33 Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, scheduled to begin on Sunday.
The government made this decision after a meeting that lasted more than six hours.
Under the terms of the agreement, the six-week ceasefire will begin on Sunday with the first hostage exchange, which could be a step toward ending the 15-month war in the region.
Earlier, Israel's military-political cabinet ratified a 42-day ceasefire agreement with Hamas. Under the terms of the agreement, 33 Israeli hostages will be exchanged for Palestinian prisoners.
