Israeli security cabinet approved a ceasefire agreement in Gaza

The Israeli security cabinet ratified a ceasefire agreement that provides for the exchange of dozens of hostages held by HAMAS for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, and a suspension of the 15-month war for the first six weeks, writes UNN citing The Times of Israel and The Guardian.

"The Israeli security cabinet voted to approve the ceasefire and prisoner release agreement reached last night in Doha, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office", says The Times of Israel.

Now the agreement will be submitted to the full cabinet for discussion and voting, which is expected to take place before the start of Shabbat, which lasts from Friday sunset to Saturday sunset.

As Axios writes, the Israeli cabinet will meet on Friday to approve the agreement on the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza, which the smaller security cabinet of the country has already approved.

According to the first phase of the agreement, which will last 42 days, as The Guardian writes, HAMAS has agreed to release 33 hostages, including children, women, including female soldiers, and people over the age of 50. In exchange, Israel will release 50 Palestinian prisoners for each Israeli woman released by HAMAS, and 30 for other female hostages.

The office of the Prime Minister of Israel stated that the ceasefire and the process of releasing hostages are expected to begin on Sunday at 4:00 pm local time.

The recommendation, as indicated in the office of the Israeli Prime Minister, was made "after examining all diplomatic, security and humanitarian" aspects of the agreement, with the understanding that the agreement "supports the achievement of the goals of the war", notes The Times of Israel.

The Prime Minister's Office did not disclose who voted in favor of this step, but the "Religious Zionism" party of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and the "Otzma Yehudit" party of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stated that they would not support the agreement.

The government previously stated that the plan will still be implemented from Sunday, despite bureaucratic delays, which means that the Supreme Court, as noted, will still have to hold hearings on petitions against the agreement, although its intervention is not expected.

