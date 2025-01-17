ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102610 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102971 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110966 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113538 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135608 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104577 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138233 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103858 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113504 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117032 views

Israeli security cabinet approved a ceasefire agreement in Gaza

Israeli security cabinet approved a ceasefire agreement in Gaza

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24852 views

The Israeli security cabinet has ratified a ceasefire agreement with HAMAS for 42 days. According to the terms of the agreement, there will be an exchange of 33 Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

The Israeli security cabinet ratified a ceasefire agreement that provides for the exchange of dozens of hostages held by HAMAS for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, and a suspension of the 15-month war for the first six weeks, writes UNN citing The Times of Israel and The Guardian.

Details

"The Israeli security cabinet voted to approve the ceasefire and prisoner release agreement reached last night in Doha, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office", says The Times of Israel.

Now the agreement will be submitted to the full cabinet for discussion and voting, which is expected to take place before the start of Shabbat, which lasts from Friday sunset to Saturday sunset.

As Axios writes, the Israeli cabinet will meet on Friday to approve the agreement on the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza, which the smaller security cabinet of the country has already approved.

According to the first phase of the agreement, which will last 42 days, as The Guardian writes, HAMAS has agreed to release 33 hostages, including children, women, including female soldiers, and people over the age of 50. In exchange, Israel will release 50 Palestinian prisoners for each Israeli woman released by HAMAS, and 30 for other female hostages.

The office of the Prime Minister of Israel stated that the ceasefire and the process of releasing hostages are expected to begin on Sunday at 4:00 pm local time.

The recommendation, as indicated in the office of the Israeli Prime Minister, was made "after examining all diplomatic, security and humanitarian" aspects of the agreement, with the understanding that the agreement "supports the achievement of the goals of the war", notes The Times of Israel.

The Prime Minister's Office did not disclose who voted in favor of this step, but the "Religious Zionism" party of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and the "Otzma Yehudit" party of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stated that they would not support the agreement.

The government previously stated that the plan will still be implemented from Sunday, despite bureaucratic delays, which means that the Supreme Court, as noted, will still have to hold hearings on petitions against the agreement, although its intervention is not expected.

Hamas and Israel have already signed a ceasefire agreement16.01.25, 22:44 • 27295 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
israelIsrael
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

