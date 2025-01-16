Hamas and Israel have already signed a ceasefire agreement

On January 16, all parties signed the document after making final changes to the truce agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by Al-Arabiya, citing sources, UNN reports.

Details

According to the publication's interlocutors, the Israeli delegation has already left the Qatari capital of Doha after the differences in the agreement were resolved. At the same time, it is noted that the approval of the document "would have almost failed" if not for the intervention of mediators.

The parties also agreed that Israel would reduce the number of raids on the Gaza Strip starting Friday evening, January 17.

At the same time, Israeli media reported that on January 17, a Jerusalem delegation would travel to Cairo to coordinate the implementation of the agreement.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , a ceasefire agreement was reached in the Gaza Strip on the condition of the release of 33 Israeli hostages. In exchange, Israel will release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and allow the delivery of humanitarian aid.