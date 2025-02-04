ukenru
First tanker passes through the Red Sea after Houthi attacks stop

First tanker passes through the Red Sea after Houthi attacks stop

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29856 views

The Liberian-flagged tanker Chrysalis has successfully transited the Red Sea after a ceasefire announced by the Houthis. This is the vessel's first voyage since the attack last July.

The Liberian-flagged crude oil tanker Chrysalis transited the Red Sea this week, one of the first voyages after the Yemeni Houthi group announced it had stopped attacking ships. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Shipping companies, which had previously been forced to change routes and bypass the region due to the threat of attacks, are closely monitoring developments, assessing the level of security after the announced truce in Gaza. The Houthis' decision to limit their attacks to Israeli vessels was a key factor in the resumption of traffic through the Suez Canal. 

According to reports, the Chrysalis passed through the Bab el Mandeb Strait and further north towards the Suez Canal. The Canal Authority in Egypt confirmed that this was the first voyage of the tanker after the attack it suffered in July last year. The Egyptian authorities consider the return of the vessel as a positive signal for the region and hope for a gradual restoration of stability. 

Recall

Since November 2023, the Houthis have carried out more than a hundred attacks on international ships, forcing many companies to look for alternative routes, particularly around Africa. According to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the disruption of shipping in the Red Sea resulted in losses of $7 billion for the country in 2024. 

Yemeni Houthis announce attack on ships of three countries08.04.24, 03:50 • 33215 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
abdel-fattah-el-sisiAbdel Fattah el-Sisi
red-seaRed Sea
egyptEgypt
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
yemenYemen

