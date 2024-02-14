Turkish President visits Egypt for the first time in a decade to discuss the situation in Gaza

The humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip has become the main topic of talks between the presidents of Turkey and Egypt in Cairo. UNN writes about this with reference to L'Agence France-Presse (AFP) and Aljazeera.

Details

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the Egyptian capital on Wednesday for his first visit in more than 10 years. At the Cairo airport, Erdogan, who arrived with his wife, was met by his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his wife.

According to the draft program, al-Sisi and Erdogan held bilateral talks before the meeting of their delegations, with an official dinner planned.

During a joint press conference, Turkish President Erdogan said that the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip was at the top of the agenda of his talks with al-Sisi. Erdogan, an outspoken critic of Israel's war in Gaza, said on Monday that he had discussed with al-Sisi efforts to end the bloodshed.

Erdogan said that his meetings in Egypt, as well as in the United Arab Emirates, "will look at what more can be done for our brothers in Gaza.

Turkey continues to make every effort to stop the bloodshed - he said at a press conference.

Context

Egypt, together with Qatar and the United States, is making efforts to conclude a new truce between Israel and Hamas. An Israeli delegation visited Cairo on Tuesday, and a Hamas delegation is expected to arrive on Wednesday.

Istanbul served as a base for Hamas political leaders before the October 7 attack. But Turkey, a NATO member, asked Hamas leaders to leave after some of them were caught on video celebrating the unprecedented attack. Nevertheless, Erdogan has become one of the harshest critics of Israel in the Muslim world after the bombing of Gaza and the launch of a ground offensive in the Palestinian territory.

In November, Ankara recalled its ambassador to Israel and maintained intermittent contacts with the Hamas leadership, which views Turkey as a potential ally in ceasefire negotiations.

