Turkish President visits Egypt for the first time in a decade to discuss the situation in Gaza

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102819 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129996 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130782 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172216 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169860 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276661 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177960 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167034 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148732 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245200 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102449 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 91881 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 88769 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100179 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 42657 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276661 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245200 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230417 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255850 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241697 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 9147 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129996 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104026 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104135 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120414 views
Actual
Turkish President visits Egypt for the first time in a decade to discuss the situation in Gaza

Turkish President visits Egypt for the first time in a decade to discuss the situation in Gaza

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21436 views

Turkish President Erdogan visits Egyptian President al-Sisi in Cairo to discuss humanitarian aid for Gaza and efforts to end the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip has become the main topic of talks between the presidents of Turkey and Egypt in Cairo. UNN writes about this with reference to L'Agence France-Presse (AFP) and Aljazeera.

Details

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the Egyptian capital on Wednesday for his first visit in more than 10 years. At the Cairo airport, Erdogan, who arrived with his wife, was met by his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his wife.

Image

According to the draft program, al-Sisi and Erdogan held bilateral talks before the meeting of their delegations, with an official dinner planned.

During a joint press conference, Turkish President Erdogan said that the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip was at the top of the agenda of his talks with al-Sisi. Erdogan, an outspoken critic of Israel's war in Gaza, said on Monday that he had discussed with al-Sisi efforts to end the bloodshed.

Erdogan said that his meetings in Egypt, as well as in the United Arab Emirates, "will look at what more can be done for our brothers in Gaza.

Turkey continues to make every effort to stop the bloodshed

- he said at a press conference.

Context

Egypt, together with Qatar and the United States, is making efforts to conclude a new truce between Israel and Hamas. An Israeli delegation visited Cairo on Tuesday, and a Hamas delegation is expected to arrive on Wednesday.

Biden: Israel's response in Gaza to the October 7 Hamas massacre was excessive09.02.24, 04:44 • 28932 views

Istanbul served as a base for Hamas political leaders before the October 7 attack. But Turkey, a NATO member, asked Hamas leaders to leave after some of them were caught on video celebrating the unprecedented attack. Nevertheless, Erdogan has become one of the harshest critics of Israel in the Muslim world after the bombing of Gaza and the launch of a ground offensive in the Palestinian territory.

In November, Ankara recalled its ambassador to Israel and maintained intermittent contacts with the Hamas leadership, which views Turkey as a potential ally in ceasefire negotiations.

Biden calls for a six-week ceasefire between Israel and Hamas13.02.24, 07:52 • 40015 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
abdel-fattah-el-sisiAbdel Fattah el-Sisi
natoNATO
kairCairo
katarQatar
redzhep-taip-erdohanRecep Tayyip Erdogan
united-arab-emiratesUnited Arab Emirates
turkeyTurkey
united-statesUnited States
egyptEgypt
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

Contact us about advertising