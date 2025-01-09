Zelenskyy and Maloney discuss upcoming conference on Ukraine's recovery in Rome

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Prime Minister George Maloney. They discussed strengthening security, global developments and preparations for this year's Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Immediately after the Ramstein meeting, I arrived in Italy, where I held talks with the President of the Council of Ministers, George Maloney. The key topics of our conversation included strengthening security, global developments and preparations for this year's Ukraine Recovery Conference to be held in Rome - Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine thanked Italy and the Italian people for their unwavering support.

"Together, we can bring a just peace closer and strengthen our collective position," he summarized.

