Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

This should be the decision of the next administration: Austin on the future of Ramstein

This should be the decision of the next administration: Austin on the future of Ramstein

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34036 views

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized the importance of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, but declined to comment on its future after the change of administration. At the last Ramstein meeting, the US announced a $500 million aid package.

The work of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group is important. This was stated by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, but he decided not to comment on its future after the arrival of the administration of US President-elect Donald Trump, UNN reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

"Regarding the contact group: your question is about whether the next administration will decide to continue this work. This should be the decision of the next administration. It is a decision they will make to continue the work of the Contact Group. I'm not going to add to the speculation right now about whether that's going to happen," Austin said at a briefing after the Ramstein meeting.

At "Ramstein" 8 roadmaps for the Armed Forces of Ukraine were approved: what awaits the army

According to him, the work of the Contact Group is important not only for Ukraine, but also "for the United States of America, for Europe and for the whole world.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense also noted that he had "heard from my colleagues on numerous occasions that they really think this is important and believe this format has worked well.

"Ramstein-25": NATO Secretary General announces discussion on distribution of aid to Ukraine among allies

"We'll see how it goes. Of course, it's not the only format that can work, but they think it's important," Austin said.

Recall

On January 9, the 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group was held at the Ramstein air base in Germany. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who chaired his last meeting in the Ramstein format, announced an aid package worth about $500 million.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
ukraine-defense-contact-groupUkraine Defense Contact Group
natoNATO
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
germanyGermany
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

