“Ramstein-25": NATO Secretary General announces discussion on distribution of aid to Ukraine among allies

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that today the allies are discussing the distribution of aid to Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Sky TG24.

Details

"We are here today to make sure that Ukraine has everything it needs in terms of equipment and training to continue the fight and win," said NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte upon arrival at Ramstein base for a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense.

"Our discussions today will also focus on sharing the burden of assistance to Ukraine among the Allies: Germany, which hosts us, has provided, for example, about 30 billion," the NATO Secretary General said.

