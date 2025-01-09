Ukrainian electric vehicle market grew by 38% over the year

In December 2024, Ukrainians bought almost 3.8 thousand cars on battery power sources (new and used), which is 18% less than a year earlier, Ukravtoprom reports , UNN writes .

Details [1

Of this number, more than 3.6 thousand were passenger cars (-20%) and 124 commercial vehicles (+59%).In 2024, the Ukrainian electric car market grew by 38% compared to the previous year.

Over the past year, more than 51.7 thousand zero-emission electric vehicles (BEVs) were registered in Ukraine, including both new and used cars.

In total, in 2024, 50,458 units of passenger electric vehicles were registered (+37%), 1,264 units of commercial electric vehicles (+64%), and 2 electric buses.

The share of new cars among BEV registrations remained at 20%, the same as in 2023.

The list of the most popular new electric vehicles on the market in 2024 is led by VW ID.4 with 1,626 units. It is followed by HONDA M-NV with 1,279 units, BYD Song Plus with 1,007 units, NISSAN Ariya with 766 units, and ZEEKR 001 with 703 units.

The most popular used electric vehicles were: NISSAN Leaf - 5,511 units, TESLA Model 3 - 4,639 units, TESLA Model Y - 4,225 units, VW e-Golf - 2,479 units, and HYUNDAI Kona Electric - 2,337 units.

These results demonstrate the growing interest of Ukrainians in electric vehicles and the positive dynamics of the development of environmentally friendly transport in the country.

Recall

In 2024, more than 222.1 thousand used cars were registered in Ukraine, which is 4% more than last year. Volkswagen Golf became the most popular model among used cars with 12,164 units.