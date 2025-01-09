Ukrainian electric vehicle market grew by 38% over the year

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 38280 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144432 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125694 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133430 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133091 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169430 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110346 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162853 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104401 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113933 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 89772 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128635 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127285 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 87483 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100369 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144437 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169431 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162855 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190656 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179913 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127285 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128635 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142321 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134000 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151233 views
Ukrainian electric vehicle market grew by 38% over the year

Ukrainian electric vehicle market grew by 38% over the year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55258 views

The Ukrainian electric vehicle market grew by 38% in 2024, with more than 51.7 thousand cars registered. VW ID.4 became the leader among new electric cars, and NISSAN Leaf - among used ones.

In December 2024, Ukrainians bought almost 3.8 thousand cars on battery power sources (new and used), which is 18% less than a year earlier, Ukravtoprom reports , UNN writes .

Details [1

Of this number, more than 3.6 thousand were passenger cars (-20%) and 124 commercial vehicles (+59%).In 2024, the Ukrainian electric car market grew by 38% compared to the previous year.

Over the past year, more than 51.7 thousand zero-emission electric vehicles (BEVs) were registered in Ukraine, including both new and used cars.

In total, in 2024, 50,458 units of passenger electric vehicles were registered (+37%), 1,264 units of commercial electric vehicles (+64%), and 2 electric buses.

The share of new cars among BEV registrations remained at 20%, the same as in 2023.

The list of the most popular new electric vehicles on the market in 2024 is led by VW ID.4 with 1,626 units. It is followed by HONDA M-NV with 1,279 units, BYD Song Plus with 1,007 units, NISSAN Ariya with 766 units, and ZEEKR 001 with 703 units.

The most popular used electric vehicles were: NISSAN Leaf - 5,511 units, TESLA Model 3 - 4,639 units, TESLA Model Y - 4,225 units, VW e-Golf - 2,479 units, and HYUNDAI Kona Electric - 2,337 units.

These results demonstrate the growing interest of Ukrainians in electric vehicles and the positive dynamics of the development of environmentally friendly transport in the country.

Recall 

In 2024, more than 222.1 thousand used cars were registered in Ukraine, which is 4% more than last year. Volkswagen Golf became the most popular model among used cars with 12,164 units.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

