Scandalous lawsuit collapsed: Baldoni lost the case against Lively and Reynolds for $400 million

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 40127 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

June 9, 11:44 AM
Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 115954 views

June 9, 08:00 AM
"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 87800 views

June 9, 07:12 AM
Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 46463 views

June 9, 06:55 AM
General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

753mm
How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters
June 9, 08:00 AM

June 9, 08:00 AM • 115976 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award
June 8, 08:18 AM

June 8, 08:18 AM • 123520 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions
June 7, 05:00 AM

June 7, 05:00 AM • 240537 views
Scandalous lawsuit collapsed: Baldoni lost the case against Lively and Reynolds for $400 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 604 views

The judge dismissed Baldoni's lawsuit accusing Lively and Reynolds of defamation after a harassment claim. Lively's legal team called the decision a complete victory.

Scandalous lawsuit collapsed: Baldoni lost the case against Lively and Reynolds for $400 million

U.S. Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed actor Justin Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on June 5, as well as a $250 million counterclaim against the New York Times. This is reported by UNN with reference to Page Six.

Details

Justin Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios sought $400 million in damages, accusing Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds of defamation after Lively reported Baldoni to the California Department of Civil Rights for alleged sexual harassment during the filming of "It Ends With Us" in December 2024. In addition, he filed a $250 million counterclaim against the New York Times for a similar charge.

According to documents obtained by Page Six, Judge Liman dismissed the lawsuit, explaining that Baldoni's original complaint "did not contain any allegations directly linking Lively to the dissemination of confidential statements." It was also not proven that Reynolds, his publicist Leslie Sloane, or the newspaper actually doubted the veracity of these allegations - a condition necessary for a defamation lawsuit.

Baldoni's legal team has until June 23 to amend their claims for breach of implied contract and tortious interference with contract, the publication said.

Lively's attorneys, Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, called the ruling a "complete victory and complete vindication" for the actress in a statement to Page Six.

The lawyers wrote: "As we have said from day one, this "$400 million" lawsuit was fictitious and the Court saw through it."

They are "looking forward to the next round, which involves recovering attorneys' fees, treble damages and punitive damages" due to "abuse of the legal process."

Blake Lively apologizes to Taylor Swift for involving her in legal trouble08.04.25, 16:10 • 140297 views

Add

Rumors of a feud between the actors surfaced after the film's premiere in August 2024. Lively soon officially filed a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment, retaliation, breach of contract, emotional distress, invasion of privacy and lost wages.

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed09.06.25, 12:31 • 58524 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

