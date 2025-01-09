Kallas: EU ready to support Ukraine even without the US

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 136978 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121691 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129765 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130553 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 164908 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109604 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159250 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104299 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113882 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117112 views

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 67910 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123228 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121586 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 61340 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 75559 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 136980 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 164910 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159253 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187316 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176691 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121586 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123228 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140648 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132457 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149872 views
Kallas: EU ready to support Ukraine even without the US

Kallas: EU ready to support Ukraine even without the US

 • 23190 views

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas stated that the EU was ready to take over military support for Ukraine if the US refused. She expressed confidence that the United States would continue to support Ukraine, as it is in its interests.

The EU is ready to provide military support to Ukraine "if the United States does not want it". This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, UNN reports with reference to Sky TG24.

At the same time, Callas said she was "confident" that Washington "will continue to support Ukraine.

"Whoever is the leader of the United States, I don't think it's in America's interest for Russia to be the strongest power in the world," she said, arriving at the Ramstein meeting.

The USA announced a new aid package for Ukraine09.01.25, 13:29 • 22883 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
european-unionEuropean Union
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

