Kallas: EU ready to support Ukraine even without the US

The EU is ready to provide military support to Ukraine "if the United States does not want it". This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, UNN reports with reference to Sky TG24.

At the same time, Callas said she was "confident" that Washington "will continue to support Ukraine.

"Whoever is the leader of the United States, I don't think it's in America's interest for Russia to be the strongest power in the world," she said, arriving at the Ramstein meeting.

