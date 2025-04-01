"The days when the US was robbed are over": White House on new tariffs being prepared by Trump
Kyiv • UNN
The White House Press Secretary announced a historic announcement about tariffs that will take effect immediately. She stressed that the United States will no longer allow other countries to close markets to American exports.
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt hinted at a tariff announcement on Wednesday, but gave few details of what it would entail, UNN reports, citing ABC and Sky News.
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said it would go down in history "as one of the most important days in modern American history."
"Our country has been one of the most open economies in the world, and we have... undoubtedly the best consumer base," she noted.
Levitt added: "But too many foreign countries have closed their markets to our exports. This is fundamentally unfair."
"The lack of reciprocity contributes to our large and persistent annual trade deficit, which has devastated our industry and decimated key workforces."
She also assured that the days when the US was "robbed" are "over."
The media note that they do not know the details of the new duties, but Levitt says that they will find out "in about 24 hours."
They will also take effect immediately, she adds.
