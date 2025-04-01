Declaration submission temporarily suspended in Diia: why
Kyiv • UNN
Declaration submission is temporarily unavailable in Diia due to updates to update forms for sole proprietors.
Submitting declarations on the portal and in the Diya app is temporarily unavailable. The app team is updating so that entrepreneurs can provide up-to-date declaration forms. This was reported by UNN with reference to Diya.
Submitting declarations on the portal and in the Diya app is temporarily unavailable. The tax declaration for sole proprietors has been updated since April 1. Therefore, we are improving the service so that entrepreneurs submit up-to-date declaration forms
It is also reported that the Diya team is working hard to ensure that users can use the service as soon as possible.
"The work will last for several days, so we will be back soon. Follow the updates and develop Ukrainian business," the Diya team urged.
Addendum
The head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, reported that exemption from taxation requires an application and a number of documents.
But for this, demobilized sole proprietors have only 10 days. It is difficult to meet this deadline, so the tax authorities are working with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Defense to extend this period.