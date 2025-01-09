The USA announced a new aid package for Ukraine

The United States has announced a new $500 million military aid package for Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, during the "Ramstein" meeting, reports UNN.

"...today I am announcing another package, which is estimated at approximately $500 million. It includes additional missiles for Ukrainian air defense, more ammunition, air-to-ground ammunition, and other equipment to support Ukrainian F-16s," Austin said.

He stressed that Ukraine's struggle is important for everyone.

"As I said here in Ramstein during our first meeting in April 2022, Putin's war 'is a challenge to liberate people everywhere.' And we all have an interest in not allowing autocrats to put their imperial ambitions above the rights of free and sovereign peoples. Ukraine is waging a just war of self-defense. And this is one of the greatest causes of our time," Austin said.

He also noted that chairing this Contact Group has been one of the great honors of his life.

It was previously reported that the final arms package for Ukraine from the Joe Biden administration, which is planned to be announced on Thursday, is likely to be $500 million.