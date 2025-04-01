The fourth missing American soldier found dead in Lithuania

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 11790 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 99861 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 163769 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 103464 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 339927 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 172179 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143985 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195881 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124445 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108088 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

The fourth missing American soldier found dead in Lithuania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23559 views

The search for the American soldiers who went missing during exercises in Lithuania has ended. Unfortunately, all four were found dead, which is a tragedy for the allies.

The fourth missing American soldier found dead in Lithuania

The fourth American soldier who went missing during exercises in Lithuania has been found dead. This was reported on the website of the US Army Command in Europe and Africa, UNN reports.

Details

The fourth US Army soldier assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, was found dead near Pabrade, Lithuania, on the afternoon of April 1. The soldier's identity is not being released pending verification of next of kin notification.

First of all, we express our condolences to the loved ones of our soldiers. I cannot express enough in words the support that our Lithuanian allies have provided us. We relied on them, and they, along with our Polish and Estonian allies - and our own sailors, airmen and experts from the Engineering Corps - allowed us to find and bring our soldiers home. This is a tragic event, but it confirms what it means to have allies and friends 

- said General Christopher Donahue, commander of the US Army in Europe and Africa.

Let's add

Early in the morning of March 25, four soldiers went missing. The first three soldiers and their M88A2 Hercules armored recovery vehicle were recovered from a peat bog early in the morning of March 31.

"This week has been devastating. Today, our hearts bear the burden of unbearable pain from the loss of our last Dogface soldier," said Major General Christopher Norrie, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division. "Although we have received some relief, the world without them has become darker."

The soldier was found after a search by hundreds of rescuers from the US Army, US Navy, Lithuanian Armed Forces, Polish Armed Forces, Estonian Armed Forces and many other Lithuanian government and civilian agencies.

"We are incredibly happy that we were able to ... bring relief to all the families, friends and teammates of our soldiers," said Major General Curtis Taylor, commander of the 1st Armored Division. "We cannot thank our allies and colleagues enough, especially the Lithuanians, who spared no resources to support this mission. Together, we fulfilled our promise to never abandon fallen comrades."

Three American soldiers, who had previously gone missing, were found dead in Lithuania31.03.2025, 17:49 • 25668 views

For seven days, the combined and joint team worked day and night to find the soldiers.

"...we will continue to mourn their loss as we work to quickly return our Dog Face soldiers home to their families," said Lieutenant General Charles Costanza, Commanding General of the V Corps. "It was truly amazing ... to watch how an incredible team ... from different commands, countries and continents comes together and does everything to save our soldiers. Thank you Lithuania, Poland, Estonia, the US Navy and the Army Corps of Engineers. We are eternally grateful."

The US Army is investigating the cause of the tragedy. Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

"We continue to support families and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," Norrie said. "Now is the time to bring them home."

Let us remind you

As UNN reported, the search for the missing American soldiers continues at the Pabrade training ground in Lithuania. A few days ago, an armored M88 Hercules vehicle, on which US soldiers had previously traveled, was found submerged in a body of water.  

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
United States Army
Lithuania
United States
Estonia
Poland
