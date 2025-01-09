At "Ramstein" 8 roadmaps for the Armed Forces of Ukraine were approved: what awaits the army

At the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense ("Ramstein") today, January 9, eight roadmaps were approved, which define the key goals of the Ukrainian army until 2027. This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, reports UNN.

Today, within the framework of the work of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, together with the allies, we approved 8 roadmaps that define the key goals of the Defense Forces of Ukraine until 2027. The coalition roadmaps define Ukraine's strategic goals until 2027 and become the basis for medium-term and long-term support - Umerov wrote on Facebook.

According to him, together with partners, Ukraine has identified the main areas of work:

• provision of military assistance,

• organization of procurement,

• attracting investments,

• support for the Ukrainian defense industry and its development.

Also, as Umerov pointed out, work is underway to ensure that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are fully compatible with NATO forces.

The Minister of Defense stressed that the main task now is to balance the urgent needs of our army during the war with the long-term development goals of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The approval of eight roadmaps at the "Ramstein" is also an important signal to the Ukrainian defense industry: "the demand for weapons and equipment is there, and it is very high", Umerov added.

Supplement

During the "Ramstein" meeting, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin announced a new $500 million military aid package for Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the participants of the "Ramstein" meeting to invest more in the production of Ukrainian drones.