At "Ramstein" 8 roadmaps for the Armed Forces of Ukraine were approved: what awaits the army

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 136043 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121179 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129250 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130071 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 164136 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109474 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 158702 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104283 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113862 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117107 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 64956 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122401 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 120723 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 57682 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 71773 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 136043 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 164136 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 158702 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 186845 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176238 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 120723 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122401 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140322 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132156 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149591 views
At "Ramstein" 8 roadmaps for the Armed Forces of Ukraine were approved: what awaits the army

At "Ramstein" 8 roadmaps for the Armed Forces of Ukraine were approved: what awaits the army

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23990 views

At the "Ramstein" meeting, 8 roadmaps for the development of the Armed Forces of Ukraine until 2027 were approved. The maps define the strategic goals and directions of military assistance, procurement, and development of the defense industry.

At the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense ("Ramstein") today, January 9, eight roadmaps were approved, which define the key goals of the Ukrainian army until 2027. This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, reports UNN.

Today, within the framework of the work of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, together with the allies, we approved 8 roadmaps that define the key goals of the Defense Forces of Ukraine until 2027. The coalition roadmaps define Ukraine's strategic goals until 2027 and become the basis for medium-term and long-term support

- Umerov wrote on Facebook.

According to him, together with partners, Ukraine has identified the main areas of work:

• provision of military assistance,

• organization of procurement,

• attracting investments,

• support for the Ukrainian defense industry and its development.

Also, as Umerov pointed out, work is underway to ensure that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are fully compatible with NATO forces.

The Minister of Defense stressed that the main task now is to balance the urgent needs of our army during the war with the long-term development goals of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The approval of eight roadmaps at the "Ramstein" is also an important signal to the Ukrainian defense industry: "the demand for weapons and equipment is there, and it is very high", Umerov added.

Supplement

During the "Ramstein" meeting, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin announced a new $500 million military aid package for Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the participants of the "Ramstein" meeting to invest more in the production of Ukrainian drones.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
natoNATO
ukraineUkraine

