Ukrainian Armed Forces report from the frontline: Ukrainian Armed Forces repel most attacks in Pokrovske, Kurakhove and Kursk sectors

Since the beginning of the day on January 9, 144 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is attacking intensively in the Pokrovsky, Kurakhiv and Kursk directions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in an operational report as of 22:00 in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that since the beginning of the day there have been 144 combat engagements, the enemy has carried out 38 air strikes, dropping 53 drones, 884 kamikaze strikes, and fired 4627 times at the positions of our troops.

Situation on the main directions

In Kharkiv sector, our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Starytsia and Vovchansk. The enemy attacked Vovchanske Khutory with multiple rocket launchers.

The aggressor made eight attacks on our fortifications in the Kupyansk sector near Zakhidne, Kucherivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove. Our defenders successfully repelled five attacks, and three more are ongoing.

In the Liman sector, Russian troops stormed Ukrainian positions 17 times in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Borivska Andriivka, Kopanky, Tverdokhlibove, Makiivka, Hrekivka and Ivanivka. Two firefights are still ongoing. Zelenyi Hai was attacked by the enemy with multiple rocket launchers.

In the Siverskyi sector , our troops repelled one enemy attack near Bilohorivka. At the same time, the enemy dropped three UAVs on Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attacked seven times near Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky, all attacks were repelled. Mayske was attacked with guided aerial bombs, and the enemy attacked with NARs near Klishchiyivka.

In the Toretsk sector , the occupants stormed the positions of our defenders 11 times today in the areas of Toretsk, Bila Hora and Shcherbynivka. In addition, three UAVs were dropped on Kostyantynivka and Toretsk, and Druzhba was attacked by NARs.

In the Pokrovske sector, the enemy carried out 37 assault and offensive actions during the day. Russian occupants are most active in the areas of Baranivka, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Zvirove, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Novovasylivka, Novoandriivka and Novoyelizavetivka. Seven firefights are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today our troops eliminated 197 and wounded 205 occupants in this area; destroyed three tanks, four armored personnel carriers, two vehicles, and severely damaged one armored personnel carrier, a tank and three invaders' vehicles - the report says.

The enemy is also intensifying its attacks in the Kurakhove sector.

As of this time of day, there have been 23 combat engagements. Our troops repelled attacks near Sribne, Andriivka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhove and Dachne. One firefight is currently underway - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy tried to break through 11 times near Yantarne, Kostiantynopil and Rozlyv, with one firefight still ongoing. Temyrivka and Velyka Novosilka were attacked by Ukrainian military aircraft.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Huliaypillia and Orikhivske directions .

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy tried twice to push the Defense Forces in the area of Kozatskyi and Zabych islands without success. The enemy dropped four UAVs on Kherson.

In Kursk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 militants' attacks, one firefight is still ongoing.

In addition, the enemy launched 19 air strikes, using 31 combat aircraft, and fired 294 artillery rounds, including 11 from multiple launch rocket systems - writes the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In other areas, there were no significant changes in the situation.

Recall

Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih with three Iskander-K cruise missiles. All three missiles were successfully shot down by units of the Ukrainian Air Command "East".