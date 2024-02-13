Biden calls for a six-week ceasefire between Israel and Hamas

Biden insists on a six-week pause in the fighting between Israel and Hamas.

This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

US President Joe Biden has called for a six-week ceasefire between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

He believes that such a period of calm can be used to "build something more solid." At the same time, Biden noted: "the key components of the agreements are already on the table," and the United States will do everything possible to implement them.

The American President said that during a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan at the White House, he discussed the situation in Rafah and how to deliver more aid to the Gaza Strip.

