Israeli strikes on Rafah kill more than 100 people, hospitals overwhelmed with wounded

Israeli air strikes and shelling in the city of Rafah in Palestine killed more than 100 people. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

According to reports, more than 100 people were killed during extremely intense Israeli air strikes and shelling that covered different areas of the city of Rafah in Palestine.

The head of the medical facility, Abu Youssef Al-Najjar, noted that hospitals in Rafah are facing an extraordinary number of wounded as a result of bombardment by Israeli forces.

