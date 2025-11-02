Thousands of bicycles rode on Dubai's busiest highway as part of a fitness challenge

On Sunday, bicycles briefly took over Dubai's busiest highway as part of an annual ride marking the city-state's annual fitness challenge. Thousands of cyclists rode along the 12-lane Sheikh Zayed Road on a weekend morning, UNN writes with reference to The Washington Post.

Authorities closed a section of the highway for Dubai 30x30, a challenge that encourages residents of the emirate in the United Arab Emirates to dedicate 30 minutes to physical exercise every day in November.

The road, also known as E11, offers drivers a view of the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, as well as Dubai's silver donut-shaped Museum of the Future and other landmarks.

However, few have time to enjoy the sights, as the highway is usually congested with traffic, mainly due to Dubai's rapid population growth, which has fueled its booming real estate market but also created a burden for local residents.

