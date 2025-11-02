$42.080.01
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainer
November 1, 02:21 PM • 35247 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 66262 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 71745 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in November
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 96475 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionist
November 1, 06:00 AM • 86416 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 44013 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 56302 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 45517 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 37999 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Thousands of bicycles rode on Dubai's busiest highway as part of a fitness challenge

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

Thousands of cyclists rode on Dubai's 12-lane Sheikh Zayed Road. This is an annual ride that marks the city-state's fitness challenge.

Thousands of bicycles rode on Dubai's busiest highway as part of a fitness challenge

On Sunday, bicycles briefly took over Dubai's busiest highway as part of an annual ride marking the city-state's annual fitness challenge. Thousands of cyclists rode along the 12-lane Sheikh Zayed Road on a weekend morning, UNN writes with reference to The Washington Post.

Details

Authorities closed a section of the highway for Dubai 30x30, a challenge that encourages residents of the emirate in the United Arab Emirates to dedicate 30 minutes to physical exercise every day in November.

The road, also known as E11, offers drivers a view of the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, as well as Dubai's silver donut-shaped Museum of the Future and other landmarks.

However, few have time to enjoy the sights, as the highway is usually congested with traffic, mainly due to Dubai's rapid population growth, which has fueled its booming real estate market but also created a burden for local residents.

Addition

From January 2026, Slovakia is introducing a speed limit of 6 km/h on sidewalks for cyclists, skaters, and electric scooter riders. This innovation is aimed at increasing safety and reducing the number of collisions.

The world's tallest bridge, spanning the Huajiang Gorge 625 meters above the Beipanjiang River, has opened in Guizhou Province. It reduces travel time from two hours to two minutes, being almost nine times taller than the Golden Gate Bridge.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SportsNews of the World
The Washington Post
Dubai
Slovakia
United Arab Emirates
China