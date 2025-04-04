Alvin Bragg

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13864 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24450 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62398 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210009 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120509 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388827 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308563 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213370 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244036 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255007 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70935 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21012 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42865 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128574 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12831 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128689 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 210009 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388827 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252837 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308563 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

China

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1628 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12449 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42959 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71023 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56710 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Alvin Bragg

News by theme

Trump has deprived Harris, Clinton and Biden of access to classified information

US President Donald Trump has revoked access to classified information for a number of opponents, including Harris, Clinton and Biden, as well as members of the Biden family. Earlier, he deprived Blinken and Sullivan of access.

News of the World • March 22, 02:20 PM • 31839 views

The head of US intelligence has stripped Blinken and Sullivan of access to classified data

Tulsi Gabbard, the head of US National Intelligence, revoked the security clearance for Anthony Blinken, Jake Sullivan, and other officials. The decision was made under the directive of President Trump.

Politics • March 11, 12:06 AM • 17685 views

US Department of Justice fires lawyers who investigated cases against Trump

The U. S. Department of Justice has fired several key lawyers from Special Counsel Jack Smith's team who were investigating Trump. The dismissed prosecutors were involved in cases involving classified documents and attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

News of the World • January 28, 01:09 AM • 30423 views

Court postpones Trump's sentencing in hush money case: what's going on

Judge Juan Merchant postponed the sentencing of Donald Trump indefinitely. Trump's lawyers were given until December 2 to justify the request to dismiss the case.

News of the World • November 23, 09:25 AM • 19052 views

A judge is still considering the ex-porn star's case against Trump: Stormy Daniels answers whether she will leave the US

Former porn star Stormy Daniels has denied any plans to leave the United States after Trump's victory. Judge Juan Merchant postponed the decision in the case of paying her $130,000 for her silence.

News of the World • November 19, 07:23 PM • 100585 views

Violated the ban on criticizing witnesses: judge fines Trump $9,000

Former US President Donald Trump was charged with contempt of court and fined $9,000 for violating a judge's order prohibiting him from criticizing potential witnesses during his criminal trial.

News of the World • April 30, 06:52 PM • 19264 views