Alvin Bragg

US President Donald Trump has revoked access to classified information for a number of opponents, including Harris, Clinton
and Biden, as well as members of the Biden family. Earlier, he deprived Blinken and Sullivan of access.
Tulsi Gabbard, the head of US National Intelligence, revoked the security clearance for Anthony Blinken, Jake Sullivan, and other
officials. The decision was made under the directive of President Trump.
The U. S. Department of Justice has fired several key lawyers from Special Counsel Jack Smith's team who were investigating Trump.
The dismissed prosecutors were involved in cases involving classified documents and attempts to overturn the 2020 election
results.
Judge Juan Merchant postponed the sentencing of Donald Trump indefinitely. Trump's lawyers were given until December 2 to justify
the request to dismiss the case.
Former porn star Stormy Daniels has denied any plans to leave the United States after Trump's victory. Judge Juan Merchant
postponed the decision in the case of paying her $130,000 for her silence.
Former US President Donald Trump was charged with contempt of court and fined $9,000 for violating a judge's order prohibiting him
from criticizing potential witnesses during his criminal trial.