The head of US intelligence has stripped Blinken and Sullivan of access to classified data
Kyiv • UNN
Tulsi Gabbard, the head of US National Intelligence, revoked the security clearance for Anthony Blinken, Jake Sullivan, and other officials. The decision was made under the directive of President Trump.
The head of the U.S. National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, revoked access to classified information for former Secretary of State Antony Blinken and former National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. This was reported by UNN with a link to Gabbard's X account.
Details
As Tulsi Gabbard writes, she took this step in accordance with the directive of U.S. President Donald Trump.
I revoked the security clearances and prohibited access to classified information for Antony Blinken, Jake Sullivan, Lisa Monaco, Mark Zaid, Norman Eisen, Letitia James, Alvin Bragg, and Andrew Weissmann, as well as for 51 signatories of the letter regarding Hunter Biden
According to her, "the daily briefing for the president is no longer provided to former President Biden."
Recall that earlier Donald Trump deprived former Secretary of State Blinken and advisor Sullivan of access to classified information. The Deputy Attorney General Monaco, New York Attorney General James, and Manhattan District Attorney Bragg also lost their clearances.
Trump denies Biden's associates access to classified information09.02.25, 08:20 • 33727 views