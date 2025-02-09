Trump denies Biden's associates access to classified information

According to the White House, US President Donald Trump has revoked the security clearance of former Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. The same decision applies to former National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Trump has stripped former Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and former White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan of access to classified information.

According to Reuters, Trump also revoked the security clearance of Biden's Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. Monaco coordinated the Justice Department's response to the attacks on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

He also denied such access to New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who were prosecuting cases against Trump.

Recall

ICC Prosecutor Kareem Khan became the first person to be subjected to US sanctions imposed by Trump against the tribunal. The sanctions include an asset freeze and a ban on visiting the United States.

