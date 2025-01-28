ukenru
US Department of Justice fires lawyers who investigated cases against Trump

US Department of Justice fires lawyers who investigated cases against Trump

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30293 views

The U.S. Department of Justice has fired several key lawyers from Special Counsel Jack Smith's team who were investigating Trump. The dismissed prosecutors were involved in cases involving classified documents and attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

The US Department of Justice has fired several lawyers involved in the investigation of cases against Donald Trump. This is reported by NBC News, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the lawyers worked in the team of special prosecutor Jack Smith. They conducted an investigation that led to the discovery of Donald Trump's classified documents. Based on this, he was charged  with handling classified documents and attempting to undo his defeat in the 2020 election before the events of January 6 at the US Capitol.

Today, Acting Attorney General James McHenry fired a number of Justice Department officials who played a significant role in the prosecution of President Trump

- , a Justice Department spokesman told NBC News.

According to NBC News sources, the dismissed lawyers included prosecutors Molly Gaston, J.P. Cooney, Ann McNamara, and Mary Dorman.

Smith resigned this month before Trump's inauguration. Trump's re-election effectively ended federal criminal cases against him due to the Justice Department's longstanding policy of not prosecuting sitting presidents.

Investigations and litigation

The hush money case, brought by Manhattan Attorney General Alvin Bragg, remains the only criminal case against Trump that has resulted in a conviction. In January, Trump was sentenced to unconditional discharge without fines, becoming the first convicted felon to serve as president.

Throughout the 2024 election campaign, Trump called all investigations “politically motivated witch hunts,” claiming that Democrats had “turned the Justice Department into a political weapon” to undermine his campaign

- NBC News reports

Lawyers of the Ministry of Justice and experts consider the dismissals unacceptable as they jeopardize the independence of the legal system.

Dismissed employees can appeal the decision to the Council for the Protection of the Rights of Federal Employees, which reviews disciplinary cases of civil servants.

Recall

Special Prosecutor Jack Smith saidthat the evidence was sufficient to convict Trump for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The case was closed due to Trump's election as president and constitutional immunity.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

