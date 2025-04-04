Alexandria

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 11823 views

06:32 PM • 20625 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 59919 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 205679 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118279 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 384547 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305849 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212980 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243822 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254903 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 124908 views

News by theme

February 4: International Day of Human Brotherhood, Day of Vacuum Creation

The United Nations established the International Day of Human Brotherhood in honor of the historic meeting between the Pope and the Grand Imam in Abu Dhabi. On the same day, the Day of the Creation of Vacuum is celebrated and the memory of Isidore of Pilusiot is honored.

Society • February 4, 04:20 AM • 28033 views

World Snowman Day, Winnie the Pooh Day, and St. Anatasius and Cyril's Day. What else is celebrated on January 18

January 18 is World Snowman Day, Winnie the Pooh Day, Thesaurus Day, and Maintenance Day. It is also a church holiday - the Day of Saints Anatasiy and Kirill.

Society • January 18, 04:30 AM • 155399 views

October 21: World Iodine Deficiency Day, International Nachos Day

October 21 is World Iodine Deficiency Day. Iodine is critically important for health, but 30% of the world's population lives in conditions of acute iodine deficiency, which can lead to serious health problems.

UNN Lite • October 21, 03:07 AM • 142365 views

August 7: Lighthouse Day, Professional Speaker Day

August 7 is Lighthouse Day and Professional Speaker's Day. These holidays are dedicated to employees of navigation equipment and people who often speak in public. It is also the day of remembrance of the reverend martyr Dometius.

UNN Lite • August 7, 03:03 AM • 152019 views

June 9: International Friends Day, Donald Duck Day

Today, on the ninth of June, all the inhabitants of our planet who respect friendship between people and understand its value can join various events on the occasion of the International Day of friends. This unofficial event was founded in the 30s of the twentieth century

UNN Lite • June 9, 03:07 AM • 110436 views

World Penguin Day, International DNA Day. What else can be celebrated on April 25

Today, on April 25, animal rights activists and wildlife lovers around the world are joining various events to mark World Penguin Day. According to scientists, penguins appeared on our planet about 23 million years ago. The first written mention of penguins dates back to 1487

UNN Lite • April 25, 03:17 AM • 149931 views

February 11: International Day of Women and Girls in Science, World Marriage Day

Today, February 11, is the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. Hypatia of Alexandria, who lived in the fourth and fifth centuries, is considered to be one of the first women to leave a significant mark in the exact sciences.

UNN Lite • February 11, 04:11 AM • 35204 views

Egyptian pyramid renovation project criticized by experts

Egypt has launched a controversial 3-year renovation of the Menkaura pyramid in Giza. The project was criticized by experts who called it "absurd" and violating the principles of renovation.

News of the World • January 29, 11:00 PM • 25391 views