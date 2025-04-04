The United Nations established the International Day of Human Brotherhood in honor of the historic meeting between the Pope and
the Grand Imam in Abu Dhabi. On the same day, the Day of the Creation of Vacuum is celebrated and the memory of Isidore of
Pilusiot is honored.
January 18 is World Snowman Day, Winnie the Pooh Day, Thesaurus Day, and Maintenance Day. It is also a church holiday - the Day of
Saints Anatasiy and Kirill.
October 21 is World Iodine Deficiency Day. Iodine is critically important for health, but 30% of the world's population lives in
conditions of acute iodine deficiency, which can lead to serious health problems.
August 7 is Lighthouse Day and Professional Speaker's Day. These holidays are dedicated to employees of navigation equipment and
people who often speak in public. It is also the day of remembrance of the reverend martyr Dometius.
Today, on the ninth of June, all the inhabitants of our planet who respect friendship between people and understand its value can
join various events on the occasion of the International Day of friends. This unofficial event was founded in the 30s of the
twentieth century
Today, on April 25, animal rights activists and wildlife lovers around the world are joining various events to mark World Penguin
Day. According to scientists, penguins appeared on our planet about 23 million years ago. The first written mention of penguins
dates back to 1487
Today, February 11, is the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. Hypatia of Alexandria, who lived in the fourth and
fifth centuries, is considered to be one of the first women to leave a significant mark in the exact sciences.
Egypt has launched a controversial 3-year renovation of the Menkaura pyramid in Giza. The project was criticized by experts who
called it "absurd" and violating the principles of renovation.