September 19, 06:48 PM • 11306 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 20239 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 19294 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 23663 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 36710 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 24906 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 32347 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 38392 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 60693 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 47746 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
Archaeologists discover ancient port from Cleopatra's time near ruins of Taposiris Magna temple - Newsweek

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

A team of archaeologists led by Kathleen Martinez and Bob Ballard found an ancient port near the Temple of Taposiris Magna. The discovery confirms that Taposiris Magna was a trading center and may help unravel the burial place of Cleopatra.

Archaeologists discover ancient port from Cleopatra's time near ruins of Taposiris Magna temple - Newsweek

Near the ruins of the Taposiris Magna temple, not far from Alexandria, archaeologists have found an ancient port, which was probably one of the key maritime centers during the reign of Cleopatra VII. The discovery was made by a team led by archaeologist Kathleen Martinez and renowned marine explorer Bob Ballard. This is reported by UNN with reference to Newsweek.

The structures included polished floors, cemented blocks, columns and amphorae - vessels used to store and transport goods, as well as several anchors dating back to Cleopatra's time. This suggests that the submerged site could have been a port once used by Cleopatra.

- the statement says.

Massive structures over 6 meters high, polished floors, columns, amphorae, and anchors dating back to the Ptolemaic period were found at the site. This indicates the active use of the port during Cleopatra's time.

According to researchers, the find confirms that Taposiris Magna was not only a religious but also a commercial center. It may also help to get closer to solving the mystery of the burial place of the last pharaoh of Egypt.

Also, a more than a kilometer-long underground tunnel with artifacts from Cleopatra's time was previously found in this temple complex. New underwater excavations will continue.

Veronika Marchenko

CultureNews of the World
Alexandria
Egypt