Archaeologists discover ancient port from Cleopatra's time near ruins of Taposiris Magna temple - Newsweek

Near the ruins of the Taposiris Magna temple, not far from Alexandria, archaeologists have found an ancient port, which was probably one of the key maritime centers during the reign of Cleopatra VII. The discovery was made by a team led by archaeologist Kathleen Martinez and renowned marine explorer Bob Ballard. This is reported by UNN with reference to Newsweek.

The structures included polished floors, cemented blocks, columns and amphorae - vessels used to store and transport goods, as well as several anchors dating back to Cleopatra's time. This suggests that the submerged site could have been a port once used by Cleopatra. - the statement says.

Massive structures over 6 meters high, polished floors, columns, amphorae, and anchors dating back to the Ptolemaic period were found at the site. This indicates the active use of the port during Cleopatra's time.

According to researchers, the find confirms that Taposiris Magna was not only a religious but also a commercial center. It may also help to get closer to solving the mystery of the burial place of the last pharaoh of Egypt.

Also, a more than a kilometer-long underground tunnel with artifacts from Cleopatra's time was previously found in this temple complex. New underwater excavations will continue.

