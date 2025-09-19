Archaeologists found traces of human migration from Turkey to Europe

$41.250.05
Exclusive
12:05 PM • 10781 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
12:00 PM • 10227 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 15964 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
08:43 AM • 31035 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 49142 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 44177 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 64984 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 44735 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 52457 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 82085 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian Marine Corps logistics hub in the Kursk region: video shown
September 19, 05:36 AM • 24741 views
Explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid an air raid alert
September 19, 07:04 AM • 24469 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: investigation launched
September 19, 07:55 AM • 19950 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: police looking for witnesses
September 19, 08:27 AM • 16925 views
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced today
10:27 AM • 18003 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
02:24 PM • 136 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
Exclusive
12:05 PM • 10763 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 15943 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 49130 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?
September 18, 11:39 AM • 56925 views
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Ursula von der Leyen
Kaya Kallas
Serhiy Marchenko
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Belarus
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
02:24 PM • 150 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI
02:03 PM • 390 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media
10:57 AM • 7896 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debut
10:18 AM • 9986 views
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advises
September 18, 06:24 PM • 22570 views
BM-30 Smerch
Spotify
The Guardian
Financial Times
TikTok

Archaeologists found traces of human migration from Turkey to Europe

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1004 views

New research proves that early humans could have entered Europe by land from the territory of modern Turkey. Archaeologists have found more than 130 stone tools that indicate the existence of a natural bridge between Anatolia and Europe during the Ice Age.

Archaeologists found traces of human migration from Turkey to Europe
Photo: phys.org

A new study proves that early humans could have entered Europe not only through the Balkans or the Levant, but also by land from the territory of modern Turkey. Archaeologists have found more than 130 stone tools that indicate that during the Ice Age there was a natural bridge between Anatolia and Europe, writes Phys, reports UNN.

Details

New research indicates that during the Ice Age, sea levels dropped by more than 100 meters, revealing vast coastal plains that are now hidden underwater.

It has long been believed that Homo sapiens entered Europe primarily through the Balkans and the Levant, from Africa to the Middle East. However, the new discovery of 138 stone artifacts at 10 sites covering 200 km² suggests that the northeastern Aegean coast of Ayvalık (now Turkey) was actually another route for early humans.

Our archaeological discovery has shown that this now idyllic region was once potentially a vital land bridge for human movement during the Pleistocene epoch, when sea levels dropped and the now submerged landscape was briefly exposed.

- explains Dr. Göknur Karahan from the Department of Archaeology and Prehistoric Heritage at Hacettepe University in Turkey.

We are very excited and enthusiastic about this discovery. These findings mark Ayvalık as a potentially new frontier in the history of human evolution, firmly placing it on the map of human prehistory, opening up a new possibility as to how early humans might have entered Europe. Our research opens up exciting possibilities for future research, and we hope it will become a body of work that will change the approach to Pleistocene archaeology for decades to come.

- she added.

These paleogeographic reconstructions highlight the importance of the region for understanding hominin dispersal across the northeastern Aegean during the Pleistocene.

- explains co-author of the study, Professor Kadriye Özçelik from Ankara University.

Archaeologists discover 3,300-year-old bone whistle at ancient Egyptian capital site
14.09.25, 17:48 • 7575 views

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Africa
Europe
Turkey